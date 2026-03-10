Muheel, SFG20 forge strategic alliance to elevate maintenance standards in KSA

The initiative brings UK-style maintenance to Saudi Arabia, boosting compliance and safety
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia accelerates one of the most ambitious built-environment transformations globally, the focus is rapidly shifting from construction scale to long-term asset performance, regulatory integrity, and lifecycle resilience.
With giga-projects, mixed-use developments, and critical infrastructure reshaping the Kingdom’s urban landscape, stakeholders such as operators and asset owners are increasingly prioritising structured maintenance governance, measurable compliance, and internationally benchmarked operational standards to protect long-term asset value.
In response to this evolution, Muheel Facilities Management has entered into a strategic partnership with SFG20, developed and maintained by BESA Publications Limited, to explore the structured adoption and localisation of globally recognised maintenance standards within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
The agreement establishes a collaborative framework under which Muheel has positioned itself as SFG20’s first strategic delivery partner in KSA and the GCC, focusing on embedding SFG20’s internationally recognised maintenance specification framework into Muheel’s operations—creating consistent, auditable maintenance regimes, stronger lifecycle governance, and clearer performance assurance for asset owners and operators. In subsequent phases, the partners will explore how SFG20 can be tailored to relevant Saudi requirements (including the SBC-Saudi Building Code) to support local compliance needs.
By combining Muheel’s operational leadership in KSA, delivery capability, regional expertise, and commitment to quality and innovation with SFG20’s internationally benchmarked maintenance framework, the partnership aims to elevate FM governance and compliance standards across the Kingdom’s built assets.
The collaboration will introduce SFG20-aligned, auditable, and outcomes-driven maintenance regimes supported by digitally enabled processes that enhance compliance monitoring, performance visibility, and data-driven decision-making.
The initiative will introduce UK-structured, locally governed maintenance models aligned with Saudi regulatory frameworks, strengthening compliance, operational transparency, safety, sustainable asset management, and long-term infrastructure resilience in support of Vision 2030.
Through this strategic alliance, Muheel and SFG20 will also promote industry-wide awareness across KSA, and advance joint market positioning and thought leadership that bridges international best practice with local regulatory requirements —supporting the development of a digitally enabled, standards-led FM ecosystem for the Kingdom’s future communities and critical infrastructure.
This partnership is a pivotal step in Muheel’s Vision 2030 roadmap, building a digitally enabled, standards-led operating model that drives operational excellence today and supports a more sustainable, resilient future for communities and critical infrastructure.
Commenting on the strategic engagement, Muhammad Irfan Khokhar, CEO of Muheel, said: “This alliance represents a landmark milestone in strengthening maintenance governance and compliance standards across the Kingdom, marking a pivotal shift from rules-based to principle-led operations—where SFG20 is viewed not as a tick-box exercise, but as a strategic imperative that drives measurable value for both service providers and asset owners. At Muheel FM, we’re proud to lead by example. Our ambition is to deliver smarter, safer, more resilient facilities and raise the benchmark for integrated FM services in the region. This partnership marks a significant advancement in Muheel’s Vision 2030 journey, fast-tracking digital transformation, enhancing operational excellence, and strengthening our commitment to a more sustainable built environment through intelligent, compliant and data-driven asset management”.
Kirsty Cogan, Managing Director of SFG20, commented: “KSA’s built environment is moving at pace from delivery to long-term performance. That shift demands maintenance governance that is structured, auditable and outcomes led. Through our strategic partnership with Muheel in KSA and the wider GCC, we will help asset owners establish consistent, evidence-based maintenance regimes that strengthen assurance, support compliance, and protect lifecycle value.”