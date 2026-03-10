Muheel, SFG20 forge strategic alliance to elevate maintenance standards in KSA

Commenting on the strategic engagement, Muhammad Irfan Khokhar, CEO of Muheel, said: “This alliance represents a landmark milestone in strengthening maintenance governance and compliance standards across the Kingdom, marking a pivotal shift from rules-based to principle-led operations—where SFG20 is viewed not as a tick-box exercise, but as a strategic imperative that drives measurable value for both service providers and asset owners. At Muheel FM, we’re proud to lead by example. Our ambition is to deliver smarter, safer, more resilient facilities and raise the benchmark for integrated FM services in the region. This partnership marks a significant advancement in Muheel’s Vision 2030 journey, fast-tracking digital transformation, enhancing operational excellence, and strengthening our commitment to a more sustainable built environment through intelligent, compliant and data-driven asset management”.