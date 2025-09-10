GOLD/FOREX
Oman

Oman unearths ancient rock art depicting leopards, camels, and human life

Rare engraving of Arabian leopard among carvings that shed new light on Oman’s past

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has announced the discovery of a striking collection of rock carvings and drawings in the Tabaq area of Wadi Al Lajam, a tributary of Wadi Haibi in the Wilayat of Sohar, North Al Batinah Governorate, state-run news agency Ona said on Wednesday.

Spreading across both banks of the valley, the engravings feature an array of animals—including cattle, bulls, camels, horses, mountain goats, and ibex—alongside human figures and geometric motifs, illustrating the environmental and symbolic richness of early Omani life.

Among the most remarkable finds are depictions believed to represent the Arabian leopard, identifiable by its slender body and long tail. Such imagery is exceedingly rare in the region’s rock art, reflecting the awareness of ancient communities of the predators that once roamed Oman’s mountains.

Inscriptions and camel drawings from the Islamic period were also documented, underscoring the continuity of visual storytelling even after Islam’s arrival.

The ministry described the discovery as a major cultural and scientific contribution, calling for intensified documentation and conservation efforts to protect the fragile heritage from erosion and natural threats.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
