Egypt continues to produce guards of the highest calibre, led by Mahmoud Khalifa, who NPH identified, where he posted a strong performance in one of the games with 55 points, 16 rebounds and 6 steals, during the BAA x NPH Showcase League in September. It was one of the most dominant performances seen in the region this year. His size, control and scoring instinct have marked him as one of the Middle East’s most promising backcourt prospects, and he is now being evaluated for a full prep placement in North America.