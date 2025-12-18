How North Pole Hoops programmes are helping Arab basketball growth

Prospects from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, Palestine, South Sudan
Dubai: A growing wave of basketball prospects from across the Middle East and North Africa is breaking into Canada’s elite prep and university landscape as North Pole Hoops (NPH) expands its scouting and International Prep Placement (IPP) programme across the region.
Over the past several years, NPH has identified promising players from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, and South Sudan, reflecting a sharp rise in the quality of talent emerging from the Arab world and neighbouring African nations. Improved coaching structures, stronger development systems and greater competitive exposure are now producing athletes capable of meeting North America’s demanding basketball standards.
Jordan continues to be one of the region’s strongest producers of young talent. Omar Hijazi, at 6'7" wing with Palestinian roots, joined the National Preparatory Association (Canada’s top prep league), and competing at Ridley College in Ontario this season, averaging 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and two rebounds, quickly establishing himself among the team’s most effective newcomers.
His father, Sharif Hijazi, said the move has already reshaped his son’s development.
“Canada has been the best place for Omar to grow. The coaching, competition and structure are sharpening his skills every day and opening real doors for his future.
We are exploring future opportunities in the United States and Europe. What NPH started in the Middle East is only the beginning, and this pathway is now creating real opportunities for his future.”
Another Jordanian prospect, also with Palestine roots, advancing through the NPH system is Kareem Aljaibat, a 6'7" guard competing in the NPA. His size and versatility have placed him firmly on the NCAA radar and he is establishing himself as a rising star in Canada showing NBA potential.
Lebanon’s pathway is strengthening through a new generation of prospects. Jihad El Khatib, son of Lebanese legend Fadi El Khatib, rose through the NPH prep system and became an NPA National Champion, before earning a spot in Lebanon’s top league and joining the senior national team for the FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifiers. His brother, Hadi, is following a similar path and also competing in Lebanon’s top league and is regarded as a long-term national team prospect.
Lebanese point guard Mario Sawaya, raised in Dubai, is another success story emerging from the NPH pipeline. He earned placement at Concordia University in Montreal, one of the most respected programmes in U Sports, where he is completing his redshirt year.
Like Jihad, Sawaya’s long-term ambition is to represent Lebanon at senior level, a goal he now sees as achievable.
“Before moving here, playing for Lebanon felt like a distant dream. With the progress I’m making, it now feels within reach. My goal is to keep improving, contribute to winning at Concordia and put myself in a position to represent Lebanon at the highest level. This pathway is built on belief, NPH’s belief in me and the belief I’ve gained in myself, and that dream now feels closer.”
NPH is committed to strengthening the development of National Team players around the world including Middle East and North Africa, and by extension contributing to supporting the national programmes in a collaborative way.
Egypt continues to produce guards of the highest calibre, led by Mahmoud Khalifa, who NPH identified, where he posted a strong performance in one of the games with 55 points, 16 rebounds and 6 steals, during the BAA x NPH Showcase League in September. It was one of the most dominant performances seen in the region this year. His size, control and scoring instinct have marked him as one of the Middle East’s most promising backcourt prospects, and he is now being evaluated for a full prep placement in North America.
African prospects strengthen the regional pool
Beyond the Arab nations, North Pole Hoops has identified a growing pool of African prospects connected to the region’s basketball rise.
South Sudanese prospect Malith Dium, who stood out at the NBA x BAA Showcase in Dubai, earned the MVP title. Standing at 6'6" with the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, he continues to rise as a standout talent. Another South Sudanese prospect, Auo Lual, one of Dubai’s top league prospects, led Dubai Hoop School to the BAA x NPH Showcase title. At 6'7", with guard skills, fluid mobility, and elite strength, he is emerging as one of the region’s most exciting young players.
Algeria is represented by Chakib Sedoud, a key member of the Algerian senior national team and an NPH alumnus now developing at Laval University in Quebec City. The 6'8" forward is regarded as one of the most promising frontline prospects to come through the NPH system.
Based in Saudi Arabia, NPH’s Middle East and North Africa Regional Director, Abdulrahman Alalami, said the region is entering a pivotal moment.
“The Middle East is full of extraordinary, often undiscovered talent. Our vision is to shine a light on these athletes and place them on a path where their dreams are reachable.”
He added: “We are building more than a pipeline. We are creating a movement that encourages the next generation to believe, to work relentlessly and to rise to the highest levels of the sport.”
NPH is Canada’s leading scouting and exposure organisation, expanding its North American footprint with a strong track record of guiding athletes from the grassroots level through North American prep schools, colleges, and universities, and ultimately to the NBA. Its pathway includes alumni such as reigning NBA regular season MVP and champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as NBA champion Jamal Murray.
With interest in basketball growing rapidly across the region, athletes from Arab and African nations are steadily becoming part of the global basketball conversation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox