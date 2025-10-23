Dubai Basketball U-18 elite team to compete in Italy

U18 team makes its international tournament debut at prestigious Bassano Tournament
Dubai: It’s a dream come true for the under-18 elite team of Dubai Basketball as they will be competing in the renowned Bassano Tournament to be held until October 25 in Bassano del Grappa, Italy.
Widely recognised as one of Europe’s top youth basketball competitions, the Bassano Tournament attracts elite talent from around the world.
This year’s lineup includes European powerhouses such as Zalgiris (Lithuania), Olimpia Milano (Italy), and Star Alliance, as well as top US programs like Prolific Prep, Winston Salem Christian, and the Academy of Central Florida.
This marks a significant milestone for Dubai Basketball’s Elite Program, as the U18 team makes its international tournament debut. Representing the UAE on such a high-profile stage reflects the program’s growing ambition to foster top-level basketball talent in the region. Leading the squad is Head Coach Irhad Tinjak, whose deep experience and dedication to player development will guide the team through this critical step in their journey.
“We’re going into this tournament with the youngest roster in the field — most of our players were born in 2009 and 2010,” said Coach Tinjak. “Even with some of our key players unavailable, we’re excited to measure ourselves against the best U18 teams in Europe. This is a huge opportunity for our young athletes to test their skills and gain valuable experience.”
Coach Tinjak also emphasised the broader mission of the programme, “We want our players to be role models for young kids in Dubai. Whether playing locally or internationally, they carry the responsibility of representing Dubai — and that means showing excellence in academics, respect, and performance. Being elite isn’t just about talent on the court; it’s about character and leadership.”
Beyond competition, the Bassano Tournament is a key scouting event, drawing attention from college programmes, pro scouts, and international leagues — providing invaluable exposure for participating athletes.
As the official youth development arm of Dubai’s first professional team competing in the EuroLeague and ABA League, Dubai Basketball Academy is making history. This marks the first time a Dubai-based team will participate in the Bassano Tournament, highlighting the city’s growing presence in international basketball.
The U18 Elite Team’s inclusion is not just a competitive milestone — it’s a statement of intent, reinforcing Dubai Basketball’s mission to raise the standard of the game across the UAE and beyond.
