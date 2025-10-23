Dubai Basketball U-18 elite team to compete in Italy

Coach Tinjak also emphasised the broader mission of the programme, “We want our players to be role models for young kids in Dubai. Whether playing locally or internationally, they carry the responsibility of representing Dubai — and that means showing excellence in academics, respect, and performance. Being elite isn’t just about talent on the court; it’s about character and leadership.”

“We’re going into this tournament with the youngest roster in the field — most of our players were born in 2009 and 2010,” said Coach Tinjak. “Even with some of our key players unavailable, we’re excited to measure ourselves against the best U18 teams in Europe. This is a huge opportunity for our young athletes to test their skills and gain valuable experience.”

This marks a significant milestone for Dubai Basketball’s Elite Program, as the U18 team makes its international tournament debut. Representing the UAE on such a high-profile stage reflects the program’s growing ambition to foster top-level basketball talent in the region. Leading the squad is Head Coach Irhad Tinjak, whose deep experience and dedication to player development will guide the team through this critical step in their journey.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.