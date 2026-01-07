Onuoha: Tournaments like this are so important for young players

Over 8,000 to be part of Man City Abu Dhabi Cup at Zayed Sports City from January 9 to 11
Dubai: Manchester City legend Nedum Onuoha has emphasised the importance of tournament football for developing young players ahead of this weekend’s record-breaking Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup at Zayed Sports City.
More than 8,000 people are set to descend on the UAE capital for the region’s biggest youth football tournament from January 9 to 11. The seventh edition will see close to 250 teams from 4 continents and 20 nations take part in the football showpiece.
It is being held over three days for the first time — a decision made due to unprecedented demand, and the organisers are keen for the people of Abu Dhabi and wider UAE to join the fun.
Fans will be treated to an incredibly high standard of play, with teams from Europe, Africa, Oceania and Asia on display across under-8 to under-16 age groups. Boys and girls will be represented, with this year’s tournament featuring 44 girls’ teams, including two from the Manchester City Academy in the UK.
Nedum Onuoha is the official ambassador for the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup and believes this event is crucial in nurturing the sport’s future stars.
The former defender who represented Manchester City between 2004 to 2012, said: “Having attended the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup last year, I can’t wait to return. The standard of play was fantastic, and it was great to see so many teams from across the world taking part and bringing their own unique style and culture to the competition. What struck me was the amount of smiles I saw on the faces of the young players too — they were having such a great time and that is what football is all about. “Tournaments like this are so important for young players, both in terms of their on-field development, but also personal development too. I am looking forward to more of the same this weekend.”
Along with the on-pitch action, there will be a lively Tournament City Village packed with action and things to do including the e& Gaming Zone, Puma pop up store, Aldar showcasing Fahid Island alongside a special ‘City player hunt’ across Zayed Sports City.
There will also be a Live Fanzone screening of Manchester City’s FA Cup Third Round tie against Exeter City, kicking off at 7pm UAE time on January 10 evening. DJ Jimmy D will be returning to keep the vibes and energy high throughout the day.
3v3 UAE will also be at the tournament, giving players the chance to play 3v3 and 1v1 games to refine their skills on innovative AirPitches.
As with last year, the event will be hosted by Manchester City’s very own FG.
For one lucky winning team, there will also be the chance to secure the trip of a lifetime to any City Football Group club, where they will train and get to watch the first team in action.
Simon Hewitt, Head of Football Operations MENA, City Football Group and Tournament Director of Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup, said: “The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup is for everyone, and we would love to see as many people as possible join us this weekend. The line-up of teams from across the world is incredible and we’re expecting a brilliant standard of play — but there is so much more to do and have fun with at the tournament, it really is a great family day out with lots to do and see.
“We are incredibly proud of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup and have seen unbelievable growth since our first edition. To everyone attending this weekend, we offer our sincere thanks for helping make the tournament what it is — the biggest and best in the region. To all the boys and girls taking part, we say ‘good luck’, but most of all have fun, make new friends, and create memories that are going to last a lifetime.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox