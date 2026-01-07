Onuoha: Tournaments like this are so important for young players

The former defender who represented Manchester City between 2004 to 2012, said: “Having attended the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup last year, I can’t wait to return. The standard of play was fantastic, and it was great to see so many teams from across the world taking part and bringing their own unique style and culture to the competition. What struck me was the amount of smiles I saw on the faces of the young players too — they were having such a great time and that is what football is all about. “Tournaments like this are so important for young players, both in terms of their on-field development, but also personal development too. I am looking forward to more of the same this weekend.”