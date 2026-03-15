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Qatar postpones first Gulf minifootball tournament citing regional tension

Authorities and International Minifootball Federation working closely to set a new date

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Qatar postpones first Gulf minifootball tournament citing regional tension
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Dubai: Qatar has postponed the first edition of the Arabian Gulf Minifootball Cup, which was set to bring together Gulf national teams in Doha from 1 to 5 April, as organisers cited the current regional situation.

The organising committee said the decision was taken to ensure the tournament is held under the right conditions, both organisationally and logistically, and in a way that reflects the importance of the event for players and supporters alike.

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Mohammed Mubarak Al Mohannadi, Director-General of the organising committee, said the move comes as a precautionary measure in light of recent developments, stressing that the safety of participating delegations remains the foremost priority.

He said organisers are working closely with relevant authorities and the International Minifootball Federation to set a new date, which will be announced once conditions become more stable.

The tournament was expected to mark the first regional gathering of Gulf minifootball teams, with organisers hoping it would strengthen sporting ties and help expand the popularity of the fast-growing format across the region.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Related Topics:
footballIran Israel conflictQatarUS-Israel-Iran war

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