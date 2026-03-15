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Formula 1 calls off April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to regional tensions

FIA confirms no replacement races will be held amid Middle East tensions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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FIA confirms April Bahrain and Saudi F1 races cancelled
FIA confirms April Bahrain and Saudi F1 races cancelled
AFP

The FIA announced today that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, originally scheduled for April, will not take place due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

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After careful evaluation, the FIA confirmed that no replacements will be scheduled for April, following full consultation with Formula One Group, local promoters, and regional member clubs.

Scheduled races affected

  • Bahrain Grand Prix: April 10–12

  • Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: April 17–19

Both countries have faced weeks of Iranian drone and missile attacks following the US and Israel’s war on Iran.

FIA president underscores priorities

“The FIA will always place the safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

He added that the decision was made responsibly and thanked promoters, partners, and colleagues for their collaborative approach. Ben Sulayem also expressed hope for a swift return to stability in the region.

Other series also affected

The FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, and F1 Academy rounds planned in the region will also be postponed or cancelled during their scheduled times.

Next races on the calendar

  • Japanese Grand Prix: March 27–29

  • Miami Grand Prix: May 1–3

Collaborative decision

The decision was made in full consultation with the Formula One Group, local race promoters, and FIA Member Clubs in the region, emphasising safety and operational considerations.

Related Topics:
Formula1Saudi ArabiaBahrain

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