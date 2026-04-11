The decision applies to government and private schools, kindergartens and nurseries
Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the resumption of in-person learning and service delivery across schools, nurseries and educational service centres, effective Sunday, April 12, 2026.
The decision applies to government and private schools, kindergartens and nurseries, as well as education service centres.
The ministry said the move reflects the readiness of the education system to operate under varying conditions while ensuring the continuity of learning in a safe and stable environment.
It added that transitions between learning modalities would remain subject to precise criteria, in coordination with relevant authorities, to maintain a balance between uninterrupted education and student safety.
At the same time, alternative assessment measures for second-semester mid-term examinations will continue in parallel with in-person learning.
For Grades 1 and 2, results will be based on continuous assessment, while students in Grades 3 to 11 will complete online assessments through the Qatar Education System starting April 14, with a deadline of April 21.
In private schools, internal assessments will be conducted in line with each institution’s approved educational plan, while centralised examinations will follow the guidance of the relevant examination boards.
The ministry said the approach is guided by key priorities including ensuring the continuity of education, safeguarding student wellbeing, maintaining flexibility to shift between learning models when required, and ongoing coordination with authorities.