Carrier expands Dubai operations as Gulf airlines rebuild regional schedules
Dubai: Qatar Airways is increasing flights to Dubai to five daily services this summer, the Doha-based airline announced early Friday. After months of disruption linked to airspace restrictions, Gulf airlines are rapidly rebuilding regional capacities ahead of the peak summer season.
The airline said frequencies between Doha’s Hamad International Airport and Dubai International Airport will gradually rise from two daily flights to five daily services starting June 5.
The expansion will happen in phases, with a third daily flight beginning immediately, followed by a fourth daily service from June 15 and a fifth flight returning during the summer season, the airline explained.
The additional services will operate using Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.
Qatar Airways said the added frequencies are intended to meet growing travel demand and provide passengers with more flexibility between Doha and Dubai during the busy summer travel period.
The airline will operate up to 35 weekly flights between the two cities.
Qatar Airways has been gradually restoring its regional network over the past few months. Flights to Dubai and Sharjah resumed in April, while services to Abu Dhabi restarted in May.
The airline is also expanding its wider international network, with operations planned to more than 160 destinations this summer.
The updated summer schedule, valid until September 15, includes additional frequencies and route adjustments across the network as airlines in the region prepare for higher seasonal travel demand.
The expansion comes at a time when several global and regional carriers continue facing operational pressure from ongoing Middle East airspace restrictions.
In operational updates issued in May, Qatar Airways said flights were operating within a “limited safe corridor” defined by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, with schedules subject to regulatory approvals and changing airspace conditions.
The airline also warned that flight schedules could still change or be cancelled due to operational, regulatory, or safety-related developments beyond its control. However, passengers with affected bookings are eligible for date changes or refunds.