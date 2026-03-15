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MotoGP postpones Qatar Grand Prix over tensions in Middle East

The MotoGP scheduled for April 12 has been moved now to November 8

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Aprilia Racing's Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi (L) and Trackhouse MotoGP's Spanish rider Raul Fernandez (R) compete during the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on March 1, 2026.
Aprilia Racing's Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi (L) and Trackhouse MotoGP's Spanish rider Raul Fernandez (R) compete during the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on March 1, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: The Qatar Moto Grand Prix has been postponed due to the prevailing tensions in the Middle East. The MotoGP scheduled for April 12 has been moved now to November 8, the organisers confirmed on Sunday.

With the World Endurance Championship and Formula 1 halting races in the region, MotoGP has followed suit, citing the need to prioritise “safety, well-being of the event for all participants and attendees.”

As a result of the revised schedule, Qatar will now be the third race in a triple-header with Australia and Malaysia.

The final two races in Portimao and Valencia have been pushed back a week, with the race weekends now taking place on November 20-22 and 27-29.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP, said: “This decision was taken with great care and in full coordination with our partners in Qatar and across the paddock. Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in MotoGP, as well as ensuring that every Grand Prix is delivered to the highest possible standard. We also recognise the importance of providing clarity for our fans as early as possible and ticket holders will be given the opportunity to rollover their tickets to the next event.

“I would also like to thank our partners in Portimao and Valencia for their collaboration and flexibility in helping us deliver a smooth transition to the revised calendar. We are confident that the updated schedule will allow us to preserve the quality of the championship while offering fans an exceptional season of racing,” he said.

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit (LIC), said: “The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) respect and support the decision of the MotoGP Sport and Entertainment Group to postpone the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar to November 6—8, 2026.

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Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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Iran Israel conflictQatarUS-Israel-Iran war

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