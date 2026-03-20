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Iran attack targets refineries as Gulf states intercept drones and missiles

Fires break out in Kuwait and Bahrain as Saudi Arabia and Qatar shoot down aerial threats

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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The Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar’s principal site for production of liquefied natural gas and gas-to-liquid, administrated by Qatar Petroleum, some 80km north of capital Doha. File photo.
The Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar’s principal site for production of liquefied natural gas and gas-to-liquid, administrated by Qatar Petroleum, some 80km north of capital Doha. File photo.
AFP

Drone and missile strikes linked to Iran sparked fires at key refineries in Kuwait and Bahrain on Friday, while air defence systems in Saudi Arabia and Qatar intercepted multiple drones and missiles, raising tensions across the Gulf.

Authorities confirmed that emergency teams contained the blazes and no casualties were reported.

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Gulf states intercept drones

Iran has stepped up attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure in recent days, hitting refineries and the world's biggest gas hub in Qatar, as Tehran retaliated over Israeli strikes on its South Pars gas field.

Kuwait

A fire erupted at the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait after drone strikes linked to Iran, state media reported. Firefighters contained the blaze, and several refinery units were temporarily shut down.

Kuwait’s military confirmed its air defences were responding to missile and drone threats targeting the country.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the defence ministry said forces intercepted more than a dozen drones in the east, along with another in the north. A drone also fell at the SAMREF Refinery, with damage assessment ongoing. Major Gen. Turki Al Malki confirmed air defences had intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Yanbu Port and multiple drones across Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

Qatar

Qatar’s authorities intercepted drones targeting sensitive sites. Civil defence teams extinguished a warehouse fire in the Birkat Al Awamir area, with no injuries reported.

Bahrain

In Bahrain, shrapnel from the attacks caused a warehouse fire. Civil Defence teams contained the blaze with no injuries. The Bahrain Accountants and Auditors Association condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and state sovereignty.

Regional escalation

The incidents come amid a surge in Iran’s strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure, following Israeli attacks on the South Pars gas field. Gulf states remain on high alert as air defence systems continue to intercept hostile drones and missiles.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaBahrainKuwaitQatarUS-Israel-Iran war

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