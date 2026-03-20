Iran attack targets refineries as Gulf states intercept drones and missiles

Fires break out in Kuwait and Bahrain as Saudi Arabia and Qatar shoot down aerial threats
Drone and missile strikes linked to Iran sparked fires at key refineries in Kuwait and Bahrain on Friday, while air defence systems in Saudi Arabia and Qatar intercepted multiple drones and missiles, raising tensions across the Gulf.
Authorities confirmed that emergency teams contained the blazes and no casualties were reported.
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Iran has stepped up attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure in recent days, hitting refineries and the world's biggest gas hub in Qatar, as Tehran retaliated over Israeli strikes on its South Pars gas field.
A fire erupted at the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait after drone strikes linked to Iran, state media reported. Firefighters contained the blaze, and several refinery units were temporarily shut down.
Kuwait’s military confirmed its air defences were responding to missile and drone threats targeting the country.
In Saudi Arabia, the defence ministry said forces intercepted more than a dozen drones in the east, along with another in the north. A drone also fell at the SAMREF Refinery, with damage assessment ongoing. Major Gen. Turki Al Malki confirmed air defences had intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Yanbu Port and multiple drones across Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
Qatar’s authorities intercepted drones targeting sensitive sites. Civil defence teams extinguished a warehouse fire in the Birkat Al Awamir area, with no injuries reported.
In Bahrain, shrapnel from the attacks caused a warehouse fire. Civil Defence teams contained the blaze with no injuries. The Bahrain Accountants and Auditors Association condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and state sovereignty.
The incidents come amid a surge in Iran’s strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure, following Israeli attacks on the South Pars gas field. Gulf states remain on high alert as air defence systems continue to intercept hostile drones and missiles.