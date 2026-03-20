US‑Israel war on Iran, Day 21: Israel's 'massive strikes' hit Iran; UAE intercepts threats

Missiles intercepted, officials expelled as energy security fears intensify
Kuwait’s air defence systems are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone threats, according to a statement issued by the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces on Friday.
Authorities confirmed that any explosion sounds heard are the result of successful interception operations carried out by air defence units.
The competent authorities in Dubai have confirmed that the sounds heard in several areas across the emirate were caused by successful interceptions carried out by air defence systems.
Officials clarified that the noises reported by residents were the result of defensive measures that successfully intercepted aerial threats. Authorities emphasised that the situation remains under control.
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Israel says a 'massive' wave of military strikes targeting Tehran has been launched.
UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming aerial threats from Iran.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones.
The authorities have urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain information solely from official sources.
An missile manufacturing and assembly facility in Iran had been razed to the ground following strikes as part of "Operation Epic Fury", as per the US Central Command. In the missile factory hit, satellite imagery shows a before-and-after videos.
The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Japan have strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities in Gulf states, as well as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the targeting of commercial vessels.
The UAE has welcomed a resolution adopted by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council strongly condemning Iranian threats and attacks on shipping, and the purported closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The decision was adopted during the council’s 36th extraordinary session, with the IMO warning that such actions endanger lives, particularly those of seafarers, and pose serious risks to the marine environment.
The council also condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council states and Jordan, describing them as violations of international law.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that its air defence systems, since the onset of the hostile Iranian aggression, have intercepted and destroyed 139 ballistic missiles and 238 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain
In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.
The UAE’s State Security Department has announced the dismantling of a terrorist network funded and directed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, with its members arrested.
Authorities said the group had been operating within the country under the cover of a fictitious commercial front, seeking to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external agendas that threaten the country’s financial stability.
Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats
Day 19: Iran warns of 'consequences' after gas field hit
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations