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US‑Israel war on Iran, Day 21: Israel's 'massive strikes' hit Iran; UAE intercepts threats

Missiles intercepted, officials expelled as energy security fears intensify

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An Iranian inspects the damage sustained following an Iranian cross-border attack.
An Iranian inspects the damage sustained following an Iranian cross-border attack.
AFP
The UAE has issued an urgent missile threat alert, urging residents to seek shelter as air defences successfully intercept incoming attacks. As Israel launches major strikes on Tehran, regional tensions escalate, with global powers condemning attacks on infrastructure and authorities warning against rumours and misinformation. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates on this developing crisis:

Kuwaiti air defences intercept missile and drone attacks

Kuwait’s air defence systems are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone threats, according to a statement issued by the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces on Friday.

Authorities confirmed that any explosion sounds heard are the result of successful interception operations carried out by air defence units.

Dubai confirms successful air defence interceptions

The competent authorities in Dubai have confirmed that the sounds heard in several areas across the emirate were caused by successful interceptions carried out by air defence systems.

Officials clarified that the noises reported by residents were the result of defensive measures that successfully intercepted aerial threats. Authorities emphasised that the situation remains under control.

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Israel: 'Massive' wave of strikes targeting Tehran

Israel says a 'massive' wave of military strikes targeting Tehran has been launched.

UAE air defences respond to incoming aerial threats from Iran

UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming aerial threats from Iran.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones.

The authorities have urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain information solely from official sources.

Iran regime's missile assembly plant flattened in US strikes: CentCom

An missile manufacturing and assembly facility in Iran had been razed to the ground following strikes as part of "Operation Epic Fury", as per the US Central Command. In the missile factory hit, satellite imagery shows a before-and-after videos.

European countries, Japan condemn Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gulf nations

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Japan have strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities in Gulf states, as well as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the targeting of commercial vessels.

UAE welcomes IMO Council’s resolution condemning Iran’s attacks, purported closure of Strait of Hormuz

The UAE has welcomed a resolution adopted by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council strongly condemning Iranian threats and attacks on shipping, and the purported closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The decision was adopted during the council’s 36th extraordinary session, with the IMO warning that such actions endanger lives, particularly those of seafarers, and pose serious risks to the marine environment.

The council also condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council states and Jordan, describing them as violations of international law.

Bahrain intercepts, destroys 139 ballistic missiles, 238 drones

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that its air defence systems, since the onset of the hostile Iranian aggression, have intercepted and destroyed 139 ballistic missiles and 238 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

UAE State Security Department dismantles Hezbollah-linked network targeting economy

The UAE’s State Security Department has announced the dismantling of a terrorist network funded and directed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, with its members arrested.

Authorities said the group had been operating within the country under the cover of a fictitious commercial front, seeking to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external agendas that threaten the country’s financial stability.

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

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