US‑Israel war with Iran Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz, Dubai flights suspended

Dubai flights halt; fuel tank fire; Gulf nations report new attacks
“We’re talking to Cuba, but we’re going to do Iran before Cuba,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed talks on Friday.
Trump said his supporters in south Florida are eager to see change after decades of animosity.
He has been talking about the island since January, when the U.S. military ousted former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and brought him to the U.S. to face drug charges.
Before that, Venezuela had long supported Cuba financially.
“I think we will pretty soon either make a deal, or do whatever we have to do,” Trump said.
Oil prices hovered around $100 a barrel Monday and stocks fluctuated as the Iran war moved into a third week with both sides showing no sign of backing down and diplomats trying to ensure safe passage for tankers through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Crude shot up in the opening minutes after the US president said at the weekend that forces struck military targets on Kharg Island, a scrubby stretch of land in the Gulf that handles almost all of Iran's oil exports.
He also warned attacks could expand to energy infrastructure if the Islamic republic interferes with transit through Hormuz, which has been effectively closed since the US-Israel operations began on February 28.
Iran's Fars news agency reported soon after that no oil infrastructure was damaged in strikes.
The Al Garhoud Bridge towards Casablanca Street is temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes and follow traffic instructions.
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Dubai Airports has announced that some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) are being diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) due to ongoing operational disruptions. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight information.
Dubai Police have temporarily closed Airport Street and Airport Tunnel. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes and stay updated for real-time traffic information.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of seven drones in the Eastern Province. Major General Turki bin Saleh Al Maliki, the ministry’s official spokesperson, confirmed the operation via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of seven drones in the Eastern Province. Major General Turki bin Saleh Al Maliki, the ministry’s official spokesperson, confirmed the operation via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States was in discussions with Iran as the war enters its third week but that Tehran was not ready for a deal to end it.
"Yes, we're talking to them," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, without detailing the nature of such talks, when asked if there was any diplomacy under way to end a conflict that has spread across the Middle East and roiled global markets.
"But I don't think they're ready. But they are getting pretty close," Trump said.
Iran's foreign minister had denied earlier that any talks with the United States were taking place.
Trump said he was not sure he wanted to make a deal to end the war "because first of all nobody even knows who you're dealing with, because most of their leadership has been killed."
The Kuwait National Guard (KNG) said it intercepted and downed two drones within its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours.
In a statement Monday, KNG spokesperson Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Fadhel said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and protect strategic sites.
He added that the National Guard is coordinating closely with the Kuwait Army, Ministry of Interior and Kuwait Fire Force, with all forces maintaining high readiness to address potential threats.
All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended, with passengers advised not to travel to the airport until further notice.
Dubai-based carrier Emirates said it will share updates as soon as more information becomes available.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has announced the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.
Authorities advised travellers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and travel plans.
Further updates will be issued through official channels as soon as more information becomes available.
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Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained a fire that broke out after a drone strike affected one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB). Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported.
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a telephone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, during which they discussed regional developments amid escalating military actions and their grave threats to regional and global security and stability.
The call also addressed the continued and blatant Iranian attacks targeting countries in the region, noting their violation of sovereign rights of these countries and international norms.
Both sides stressed the need for the immediate cessation of military escalation, which poses a threat to stability and security in the region and the world at large, underscoring the importance of prioritising serious dialogue and diplomatic means in addressing the issues of the region in a manner that preserves regional security and peace.
Civil Defence teams continue their efforts to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far.
Civil Defence teams continue their efforts to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, during which they discussed developments in the region and their serious repercussions on its security and stability, in addition to the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and several brotherly countries in the region.
MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain announced that the air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) intercepted and destroyed 125 ballistic missiles and 212 drones that targeted the Kingdom since the start of the Iranian aggression.
The UK Ministry of Defence reported that RAF jets continued air defence patrols to protect British interests and allies across Qatar, Cyprus, the UAE, and Bahrain. A British counter-drone unit simultaneously shot down multiple Iranian drones following strikes on coalition bases in the region. The operations form part of Britain’s strictly defensive role in the 2026 Iran conflict.
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, universities moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations