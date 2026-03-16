US‑Israel war with Iran Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz, Dubai flights suspended

“We’re talking to Cuba, but we’re going to do Iran before Cuba,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed talks on Friday.

Trump said his supporters in south Florida are eager to see change after decades of animosity.

He has been talking about the island since January, when the U.S. military ousted former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and brought him to the U.S. to face drug charges.

Before that, Venezuela had long supported Cuba financially.

“I think we will pretty soon either make a deal, or do whatever we have to do,” Trump said.