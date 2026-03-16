Fire contained near Dubai International Airport following drone incident

Dubai Civil teams were immediately dispatched to the site following the incident
Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained a fire that broke out after a drone strike affected one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB). Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported.
The update was issued in a statement by the Dubai Media Office, which said emergency and specialised response teams were immediately dispatched to the site following the incident.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
According to the statement, the drone strike caused a fire affecting one of the fuel tanks near the airport.
Response teams implemented the necessary safety measures in line with the highest approved standards, and Civil Defence crews worked to bring the blaze under control.