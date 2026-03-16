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Fire contained near Dubai International Airport following drone incident

Dubai Civil teams were immediately dispatched to the site following the incident

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Fire contained near Dubai International Airport following drone incident

Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained a fire that broke out after a drone strike affected one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB). Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

The update was issued in a statement by the Dubai Media Office, which said emergency and specialised response teams were immediately dispatched to the site following the incident.

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According to the statement, the drone strike caused a fire affecting one of the fuel tanks near the airport.

Response teams implemented the necessary safety measures in line with the highest approved standards, and Civil Defence crews worked to bring the blaze under control.

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