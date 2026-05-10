Dubai authorities clarify Al Jaddaf boat fire in Dubai Creek incident

Boat fire in Dubai Creek brought under control in 54 minutes
Dubai authorities have clarified that the fire seen in the Al Jaddaf area was caused by a boat catching fire while docked in Dubai Creek.
They confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Dubai Civil Defence teams brought the blaze under control within 54 minutes, with no casualties reported. Cooling operations are currently underway to ensure full safety at the site.
Officials explained that the dense smoke observed was due to the burning of fiberglass materials used in the construction of the vessel, which contributed to the intensity of the plume.
Authorities have urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports on social media. They also stressed the importance of verifying information before sharing it online.