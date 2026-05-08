Dubai officials clarify warehouse fire behind viral smoke footage, with no link to regional events

Dubai warehouse fire under control; officials deny regional conflict link
Dubai authorities have clarified that the dark smoke seen in videos circulating this morning was caused by a warehouse fire in the Al Khabaisi area and is not connected to any ongoing developments or wider situation.
Earlier today, several posts on social media falsely linking the fire to the regional situation. Officials told Gulf News that these claims are false and have no basis in fact.
The Dubai Operations Room received the alert at 06:12 am on Friday, with fire crews arriving on site within seven minutes. Teams from Port Saeed and Al Hamriyah stations responded quickly and brought the blaze under control.
The fire was contained, and by 08:13am cooling operations were underway. No injuries were reported.
Authorities noted that footage circulating on social media presents a misleading perspective of the situation. They confirmed the incident is fully under control.
Residents and the public are urged to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid spreading unverified information online.