India races to move 13 ships out of Hormuz

New Delhi says 13 Indian-flagged vessels are being guided out of the strategic waterway
New Delhi: India has launched an emergency operation to move 13 Indian-flagged commercial vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz as tensions continue to simmer across the Gulf region, officials said on Friday.
The operation comes amid growing concerns over maritime security in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. At the same time, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian nationals to avoid travel to Iran and urged those already in the country to leave with embassy assistance.
Officials said the government has activated a coordinated, multi-agency response involving the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the MEA, Indian diplomatic missions and maritime stakeholders to safeguard Indian seafarers and commercial assets in the region.
Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said authorities are prioritising the safe passage of 13 Indian-flagged vessels currently operating in or around the Strait of Hormuz.
The vessels include one LPG tanker, five crude oil tankers, one chemical tanker, three container ships, two bulk carriers and a dredger.
“Our priority is to get our ships out that are currently inside,” Sharma said.
In a positive development, the crude oil tanker Nissos Keros, carrying about 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on May 25-26 and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on June 3.
Officials said all Indian seafarers aboard both Indian-flagged and foreign vessels in the region remain safe, with no incidents reported so far.
The Directorate General of Shipping’s emergency control room has handled more than 10,800 calls and over 24,000 emails since it was activated to assist seafarers and their families.
According to Sharma, India has facilitated the return of more than 3,400 seafarers from various parts of the Gulf region, including 47 repatriations over the past four days.
Despite regional tensions, officials said port operations across India remain normal and there have been no reports of congestion.
Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R. Mahajan said Indian missions across the region remain in close contact with local authorities, community organisations and Indian companies to assist citizens affected by the crisis.
He said Indian nationals have been advised against travelling to Iran and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has helped 2,557 Indian citizens leave the country through land border crossings.
“Our efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region,” Mahajan said.
The escalating crisis has raised concerns about energy supplies, given India’s dependence on oil shipments passing through the Gulf.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi is working to safeguard the country’s energy interests by diversifying supply sources.
“Energy security is very important for us, and we are trying to diversify our sources from across the world,” Jaiswal said. “We welcome support from various markets.”