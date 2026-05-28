Trump draws red line on Hormuz control, warns Oman over Iran talks

The remarks came amid growing confusion over reports of a possible draft understanding between Washington and Iran aimed at reopening the strait and reducing military tensions in the Gulf after months of war and disruption.

“It’s international waters. Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it,” Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, describing freedom of navigation through Hormuz as a central part of ongoing talks with Tehran.

Dubai: US President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to all countries under any future agreement with Iran, while warning Oman not to interfere in negotiations over the world’s most strategically vital energy corridor.

“No, the strait’s going to be open to everybody,” he said when asked whether he would accept a temporary arrangement involving Iranian or Omani control of the waterway.

“Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven’t gotten there. We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be,” Trump said.

The White House also dismissed reports aired by Iranian state television claiming that a draft memorandum of understanding under discussion would see the US lift its naval blockade on Iran, restore commercial shipping through Hormuz and withdraw American forces from the Gulf.

Iran has repeatedly insisted that management of the Strait of Hormuz is not a matter for the United States and would instead be coordinated with Oman and regional states. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reiterated that position earlier this week.

In one of his sharpest comments yet directed at Muscat, Trump added: “Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow ‘em up” — remarks that appeared to blur Washington’s frustration with both Iran’s negotiating position and regional mediation efforts.

Analysts say the latest exchanges also highlight a widening gap between competing visions for the future of the strait — with Washington insisting on international oversight and open navigation, while Tehran increasingly frames Hormuz as a regional security and sovereignty issue tied to Oman and Gulf states.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was seated beside Trump during the Cabinet meeting, said there had been “some progress and some interest” in negotiations but cautioned that the coming days would determine whether any breakthrough was possible.

Despite repeatedly claiming over recent days that a deal could be close, Trump insisted he was under no pressure to quickly reach an agreement ahead of November’s midterm elections, even as the war continues to push up fuel and consumer costs in the United States.

“Either that or we’ll have to just finish the job,” he added, referring to possible renewed military operations after the conflict that began on February 28 and later paused under a fragile ceasefire.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.