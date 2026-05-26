US strikes expose uneasy reality behind Iran talks: What we know

Mojtaba Khamenei says US no longer has ‘safe haven’ in region after latest strikes
Dubai: Fresh US strikes on Iranian missile sites and suspected mine-laying boats on early Tuesday have exposed the deep military distrust still hanging over Washington’s fragile diplomacy with Tehran, even as negotiators met in Qatar to discuss ending the war.
US Central Command said Monday’s attacks were “self-defence strikes” aimed at protecting American forces from threats posed by Iranian military units near the Strait of Hormuz.
According to US officials cited by American media reports, Iranian missile batteries had threatened nearly two dozen US Navy warships enforcing a blockade around Iranian ports, while Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats were allegedly attempting to lay naval mines in waters critical to global oil shipments.
The strikes hit near Bandar Abbas, Iran’s key naval hub overlooking Hormuz — the world’s most important energy chokepoint.
The timing was striking.
Iranian negotiators had arrived in Qatar for talks aimed at securing a broader agreement to end the conflict that erupted on February 28, while President Donald Trump only days earlier had suggested a deal could soon reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease the biggest energy disruption in modern history.
But the latest confrontation highlighted what many military planners increasingly fear: That Iran still retains enough missile and naval capability to threaten US forces and commercial shipping despite nearly three months of US-Israeli attacks.
According to intelligence assessments cited by US media, Iran has reportedly restored operational access to most of its missile infrastructure along the Strait of Hormuz.
Officials briefed on the assessments said Tehran may now have access to 30 of the 33 missile sites lining the strategic waterway, allowing mobile launchers to rapidly reposition missiles capable of targeting warships and oil tankers.
Iranian missile batteries reportedly targeted US warships
US says Iranian boats were attempting to lay mines
Intelligence assessments suggest Iran restored access to most missile sites
Pentagon fears Iran still retains 70% of mobile launchers and missile stockpile
Hormuz blockade remains central pressure point in negotiations
US warships enforcing blockade remain vulnerable in narrow Gulf waters
The reports also said Iran still retains roughly 70 per cent of its prewar missile stockpile and most of its mobile launchers despite repeated US claims that Iranian military capabilities had been severely degraded.
Some Pentagon officials are reportedly concerned that earlier US strikes sealed entrances to underground missile sites rather than fully destroying them, allowing Iranian forces to restore operations faster than expected.
The military concerns appear to explain why Washington chose to strike even while publicly backing negotiations.
US officials insist the attacks do not mean diplomacy has collapsed.
Central Command said it was acting with “restraint” while continuing to defend American forces during the ceasefire.
But Tehran responded with increasingly sharp warnings.
In a statement carried by Iranian state television on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared that countries in the region would “no longer serve as shields for American bases”.
“What is certain in this regard is that the hands of time will not turn backwards,” Khamenei said in remarks marking the Eid Al Adha holiday.
He added that the United States was “moving further and further away from its former position with each passing day” and would no longer enjoy safe havens in the region for military aggression.
Iran reportedly regained access to 30 of 33 Hormuz missile sites
Mobile launchers can quickly relocate missiles
Iran still retains hundreds of IRGC speedboats
US stockpiles of long-range precision weapons reportedly running low
Some underground missile sites were sealed, not destroyed
Officials fear Iran repaired facilities faster than expected
The comments came a day after Iranian Revolutionary Guards warned against any “violation of the ceasefire by the aggressor US military” and said Tehran reserved the right to retaliate.
Iranian state media reported explosions near Bandar Abbas after the US strikes, though Tehran has not officially confirmed the attacks.
At the same time, the Revolutionary Guards claimed they had shot down a US drone and fired at other aircraft allegedly approaching Iranian airspace.
The renewed tensions underscore how fragile the ceasefire remains despite ongoing negotiations.
Behind the diplomacy, both sides still appear to be preparing for the possibility that talks could fail.
American warships remain deployed across the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, while Iran continues to maintain missile forces, fast attack boats and mining capabilities capable of threatening Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil once flowed daily before the war.
As negotiations continue, the latest exchange suggested the conflict may have shifted from full-scale war to a dangerous phase of armed brinkmanship, where diplomacy and military confrontation now operate side by side.