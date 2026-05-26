US strikes expose uneasy reality behind Iran talks: What we know

Dubai: Fresh US strikes on Iranian missile sites and suspected mine-laying boats on early Tuesday have exposed the deep military distrust still hanging over Washington’s fragile diplomacy with Tehran, even as negotiators met in Qatar to discuss ending the war.

According to US officials cited by American media reports, Iranian missile batteries had threatened nearly two dozen US Navy warships enforcing a blockade around Iranian ports, while Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats were allegedly attempting to lay naval mines in waters critical to global oil shipments.

Iranian negotiators had arrived in Qatar for talks aimed at securing a broader agreement to end the conflict that erupted on February 28, while President Donald Trump only days earlier had suggested a deal could soon reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease the biggest energy disruption in modern history.

But the latest confrontation highlighted what many military planners increasingly fear: That Iran still retains enough missile and naval capability to threaten US forces and commercial shipping despite nearly three months of US-Israeli attacks.

Officials briefed on the assessments said Tehran may now have access to 30 of the 33 missile sites lining the strategic waterway, allowing mobile launchers to rapidly reposition missiles capable of targeting warships and oil tankers.

The reports also said Iran still retains roughly 70 per cent of its prewar missile stockpile and most of its mobile launchers despite repeated US claims that Iranian military capabilities had been severely degraded.

“What is certain in this regard is that the hands of time will not turn backwards,” Khamenei said in remarks marking the Eid Al Adha holiday.

He added that the United States was “moving further and further away from its former position with each passing day” and would no longer enjoy safe havens in the region for military aggression.

The comments came a day after Iranian Revolutionary Guards warned against any “violation of the ceasefire by the aggressor US military” and said Tehran reserved the right to retaliate.

American warships remain deployed across the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, while Iran continues to maintain missile forces, fast attack boats and mining capabilities capable of threatening Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil once flowed daily before the war.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.