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US strikes expose uneasy reality behind Iran talks: What we know

Mojtaba Khamenei says US no longer has ‘safe haven’ in region after latest strikes

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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The strikes hit near Bandar Abbas, Iran’s key naval hub overlooking Hormuz — the world’s most important energy chokepoint.
The strikes hit near Bandar Abbas, Iran’s key naval hub overlooking Hormuz — the world’s most important energy chokepoint.
AFP file

Dubai: Fresh US strikes on Iranian missile sites and suspected mine-laying boats on early Tuesday have exposed the deep military distrust still hanging over Washington’s fragile diplomacy with Tehran, even as negotiators met in Qatar to discuss ending the war.

US Central Command said Monday’s attacks were “self-defence strikes” aimed at protecting American forces from threats posed by Iranian military units near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to US officials cited by American media reports, Iranian missile batteries had threatened nearly two dozen US Navy warships enforcing a blockade around Iranian ports, while Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats were allegedly attempting to lay naval mines in waters critical to global oil shipments.

The strikes hit near Bandar Abbas, Iran’s key naval hub overlooking Hormuz — the world’s most important energy chokepoint.

The timing was striking.

Iranian negotiators had arrived in Qatar for talks aimed at securing a broader agreement to end the conflict that erupted on February 28, while President Donald Trump only days earlier had suggested a deal could soon reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease the biggest energy disruption in modern history.

Intelligence assessments

But the latest confrontation highlighted what many military planners increasingly fear: That Iran still retains enough missile and naval capability to threaten US forces and commercial shipping despite nearly three months of US-Israeli attacks.

According to intelligence assessments cited by US media, Iran has reportedly restored operational access to most of its missile infrastructure along the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials briefed on the assessments said Tehran may now have access to 30 of the 33 missile sites lining the strategic waterway, allowing mobile launchers to rapidly reposition missiles capable of targeting warships and oil tankers.

Why did the US strike now?

  • Iranian missile batteries reportedly targeted US warships

  • US says Iranian boats were attempting to lay mines

  • Intelligence assessments suggest Iran restored access to most missile sites

  • Pentagon fears Iran still retains 70% of mobile launchers and missile stockpile

  • Hormuz blockade remains central pressure point in negotiations

  • US warships enforcing blockade remain vulnerable in narrow Gulf waters

The reports also said Iran still retains roughly 70 per cent of its prewar missile stockpile and most of its mobile launchers despite repeated US claims that Iranian military capabilities had been severely degraded.

Some Pentagon officials are reportedly concerned that earlier US strikes sealed entrances to underground missile sites rather than fully destroying them, allowing Iranian forces to restore operations faster than expected.

The military concerns appear to explain why Washington chose to strike even while publicly backing negotiations.

US officials insist the attacks do not mean diplomacy has collapsed.

Central Command said it was acting with “restraint” while continuing to defend American forces during the ceasefire.

But Tehran responded with increasingly sharp warnings.

Khamenei warning

In a statement carried by Iranian state television on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared that countries in the region would “no longer serve as shields for American bases”.

“What is certain in this regard is that the hands of time will not turn backwards,” Khamenei said in remarks marking the Eid Al Adha holiday.

He added that the United States was “moving further and further away from its former position with each passing day” and would no longer enjoy safe havens in the region for military aggression.

What worries the Pentagon?

  • Iran reportedly regained access to 30 of 33 Hormuz missile sites

  • Mobile launchers can quickly relocate missiles

  • Iran still retains hundreds of IRGC speedboats

  • US stockpiles of long-range precision weapons reportedly running low

  • Some underground missile sites were sealed, not destroyed

  • Officials fear Iran repaired facilities faster than expected

The comments came a day after Iranian Revolutionary Guards warned against any “violation of the ceasefire by the aggressor US military” and said Tehran reserved the right to retaliate.

Iranian state media reported explosions near Bandar Abbas after the US strikes, though Tehran has not officially confirmed the attacks.

At the same time, the Revolutionary Guards claimed they had shot down a US drone and fired at other aircraft allegedly approaching Iranian airspace.

The renewed tensions underscore how fragile the ceasefire remains despite ongoing negotiations.

Behind the diplomacy, both sides still appear to be preparing for the possibility that talks could fail.

American warships remain deployed across the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, while Iran continues to maintain missile forces, fast attack boats and mining capabilities capable of threatening Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil once flowed daily before the war.

As negotiations continue, the latest exchange suggested the conflict may have shifted from full-scale war to a dangerous phase of armed brinkmanship, where diplomacy and military confrontation now operate side by side.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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IsraelamericasUS-Israel-Iran war

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