Despite Trump’s claims of a decimated Iranian military, why Tehran still threatens Hormuz shipping

Dubai: President Donald Trump said Iran’s military had been “decimated” after weeks of US-led strikes, but new intelligence assessments c ited by The New York Times suggest Tehran still retains enough missile capability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The report said classified US assessments found Iran has regained operational access to 30 of its 33 missile sites along the strategic waterway, raising concerns over the security of commercial shipping, oil tankers and US naval assets in the Gulf.

According to The New York Times, intelligence agencies assessed that Iran still retains about 70 per cent of its mobile missile launchers and much of its prewar missile stockpile, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Officials familiar with the assessments reportedly said Iran has restored access to nearly 90 per cent of its underground missile storage and launch facilities nationwide, many of which are now considered partially or fully operational.

The report said some of the missile sites along Hormuz can still launch missiles directly from existing launchpads, while others allow mobile launchers to move weapons to alternate firing locations.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.