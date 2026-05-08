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UAE intercepts 2 ballistic missiles and 3 drones from Iran today

Air defence systems engage fresh aerial threats as ministry confirms three injuries

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Defence Ministry reaffirms readiness to protect national security and stability.
Defence Ministry reaffirms readiness to protect national security and stability.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted two ballistic missiles and three drones launched from Iran on May 8, 2026, resulting in three moderate injuries, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry said that since the start of the “blatant Iranian attacks” targeting the UAE, the country’s air defence systems have intercepted 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,263 drones.

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It added that the total number of injuries recorded since the attacks began has reached 230, involving multiple nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan and Russian nationals.

The ministry also said the total number of martyrs had reached three, including a Moroccan civilian contractor working with the armed forces, while the total number of civilian deaths stood at 10. The victims were from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine, India and Egypt.

The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that it is fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and to firmly confront anything aimed at destabilising the country’s security. It said all necessary measures continue to be taken to safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability, while protecting national interests and capabilities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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