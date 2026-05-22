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Iran rebuilds drone production 'faster than expected', threat to US allies still looms: report

Iran’s revived UAV production signals enduring threat to Gulf energy and shipping

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A bunker full of Shahed-136 drones shown in an IRGC propaganda video. These one-way drones, known as "AK-47s of the sky" are low-cost platforms designed for "swarm" attacks and mass produced by Iran.
A bunker full of Shahed-136 drones shown in an IRGC propaganda video. These one-way drones, known as "AK-47s of the sky" are low-cost platforms designed for "swarm" attacks and mass produced by Iran.
Screengrab

Iran has restarted parts of its drone production and remains capable of threatening American allies and military assets across the Middle East, according to new US intelligence assessments that suggest Tehran is rebuilding faster than initially expected after recent military strikes.

The assessment, first reported by CNN and cited by multiple international outlets, indicates that Iran resumed some drone manufacturing during a six-week ceasefire that began in early April.

This has raised concerns among US officials that damage inflicted on Tehran’s military infrastructure may prove less lasting than previously believed.

US intelligence officials reportedly believe Iran’s military-industrial recovery is progressing “much faster” than earlier estimates, particularly in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or "drones" — weapons that have become central to Tehran’s regional strategy and proxy warfare network.

The findings come after months of heightened confrontation involving US and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, missile facilities and drone production networks during the 2026 regional conflict.

While American officials have argued that military operations severely degraded Iran’s capabilities, intelligence analysts now appear to be drawing a more nuanced picture — one where Tehran suffered significant setbacks but retained the ability to regenerate parts of its defence industry.

According to reports citing US intelligence sources, Iran’s drone production restart is among the clearest signs of that recovery.

Drones, loitering munitions

Drones occupy a unique role in Iran’s arsenal.

Unlike ballistic missiles, which require more complex supply chains and longer production timelines, Iran’s drone programs — including one-way attack drones and loitering munitions similar to the Shahed family — rely on dispersed manufacturing, commercially available components and decentralized assembly methods that are harder to eliminate completely.

Security analysts have long warned that this distributed model makes Iranian drone capability resilient even after direct attacks on factories or depots.

Security concerns

Regional security concerns extend beyond Iran itself.

US and allied officials have repeatedly linked Iranian drone technology to armed groups aligned with Tehran across the Middle East, including networks operating in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Intelligence and military analysts say these groups increasingly possess local production knowledge and can sustain drone operations even when direct Iranian weapons transfers become difficult.

That capability has fueled concern among Washington’s regional partners.

Recent attacks and attempted strikes involving drones against military and energy targets in the Gulf underscored how inexpensive unmanned systems can challenge sophisticated air defenses and threaten oil infrastructure, shipping lanes and US facilities.

Senior US military officials have maintained that Iran’s overall military power has been significantly weakened.

Testifying before Congress earlier this month, the commander of US Central Command said operations against Iran had badly damaged missile and drone infrastructure and disrupted Tehran’s ability to support allied militant groups.

But the latest intelligence assessments suggest that degradation does not necessarily mean long-term elimination.

The apparent recovery has strategic implications for ongoing diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could launch additional military action if negotiations with Tehran collapse.

Officials familiar with intelligence findings reportedly concluded that Tehran’s recovery effort is moving “much faster” than early Pentagon estimates, though an independent verification of the assessment is not immediately possible, Reuters reported.

Asymmetric tactics

Iranian leaders have vowed to retaliate if attacks resume, relying on asymmetric tactics to confront militarily stronger adversaries.

The report cites US intel officials as warning that Iran may retain sufficient drone capability to threaten American forces, regional allies and maritime infrastructure even as negotiations continue.

The emerging picture is one of a conflict moving into a new phase: Iran may have lost infrastructure and stockpiles, but US intelligence increasingly believes it has preserved something harder to destroy — the technical expertise and decentralised networks needed to rebuild.

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