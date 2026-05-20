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Stop hostile acts, UAE tells Iraq after strike on Barakah nuclear plant

The ministry described the attack as a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Peaceful Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra region of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Peaceful Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra region of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the terrorist drone attack launched from Iraqi territory targeting the peaceful Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, after one of the drones struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the UAE strongly denounced and rejected the criminal terrorist attacks originating from Iraqi territory that targeted vital civilian facilities in GCC countries.

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The ministry described the attack as a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as a clear breach of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter.

It stressed the need for the Iraqi government to prevent all hostile acts launched from its territory and to deal urgently and responsibly with such threats in line with international and regional obligations.

The ministry also reaffirmed the importance of Iraq’s role in promoting security and stability in the region, saying a stable and sovereign Iraq remains an effective and responsible partner within its regional surrounding.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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