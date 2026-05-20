The ministry described the attack as a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the terrorist drone attack launched from Iraqi territory targeting the peaceful Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, after one of the drones struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter on Sunday.
In a statement, the ministry said the UAE strongly denounced and rejected the criminal terrorist attacks originating from Iraqi territory that targeted vital civilian facilities in GCC countries.
The ministry described the attack as a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as a clear breach of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter.
It stressed the need for the Iraqi government to prevent all hostile acts launched from its territory and to deal urgently and responsibly with such threats in line with international and regional obligations.
The ministry also reaffirmed the importance of Iraq’s role in promoting security and stability in the region, saying a stable and sovereign Iraq remains an effective and responsible partner within its regional surrounding.