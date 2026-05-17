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Saudi Arabia condemns drone attack on UAE, reaffirms full solidity

Such blatant attacks threaten the region’s security

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia has condemned the blatant drone attack on the UAE and reaffirmed its solidarity support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.
Saudi Arabia has condemned the blatant drone attack on the UAE and reaffirmed its solidarity support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.
SPA

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the drone attack targeting the UAE, which resulted in a fire breaking out outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s strongest condemnation of the drone attack and reiterated its categorical rejection of such blatant attacks that threaten the region’s security.

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The ministry reaffirmed its solidarity with the UAE and support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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