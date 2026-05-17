Such blatant attacks threaten the region’s security
Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the drone attack targeting the UAE, which resulted in a fire breaking out outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s strongest condemnation of the drone attack and reiterated its categorical rejection of such blatant attacks that threaten the region’s security.
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The ministry reaffirmed its solidarity with the UAE and support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.