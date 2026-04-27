Around 260 land in Madinah as smooth travel plans begin
Dubai: The first group of Iranian pilgrims, numbering around 260, arrived at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport on Sunday, kicking off Iran’s Hajj season participation this year after securing the necessary approvals from relevant authorities.
The pilgrims were received with organised services and facilitation measures designed to ensure a smooth arrival and a comfortable stay, in line with Saudi Arabia’s broader preparations to welcome pilgrims from around the world.
Iranian authorities said this year’s pilgrimage travel is being carried out through a combined land–air plan via the Arar border crossing, with flights now under way and expected to continue for both inbound and outbound journeys. They also dismissed speculation about potential disruptions, noting that travel operations had proceeded smoothly in previous periods, including during Ramadan Umrah returns.
According to Iranian officials, around 30,000 pilgrims from the country are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this year. Preparations, they said, were the result of coordination agreements with Saudi authorities and contracts with specialised service providers to manage the journey from departure through to return.
Ali Reza Enayati said additional groups of Iranian pilgrims are scheduled to arrive in the coming days, adding that they are receiving the same level of care and services extended to pilgrims from other countries. He noted that administrative and support teams had already arrived ahead of the main groups to oversee arrangements on the ground.
Saudi Arabia began receiving pilgrims for this year’s Hajj season on April 18, as part of a comprehensive system of services aimed at facilitating arrivals and enabling pilgrims to perform rituals with ease. Authorities said efforts across air, land and sea entry points are being coordinated to ensure efficient processing, with health, security and logistical services in place.
At the Jadidat Arar Border Crossing, Saudi Arabia also confirmed the arrival of the first groups of pilgrims from Iraq, with entry procedures completed smoothly under integrated systems designed to manage large volumes of travellers.
Saudi authorities said all relevant entities have mobilised resources to support the Hajj season, including the deployment of advanced technologies at ports of entry and trained personnel to assist pilgrims in multiple languages.