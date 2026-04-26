First groups set to arrive Medina on Monday
Iran will send around 30,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj following coordination with Riyadh, Iranian authorities said, with departures expected to begin tomorrow, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.
Citing Akbar Rezaei, the deputy for Hajj and Umrah affairs at Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organisation, IRNA said the move comes after securing the necessary official approvals.
Rezaei said arrangements for the pilgrimage season were the result of agreements with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, alongside contracts with specialised service providers to ensure a fully managed journey from departure to return.
He noted that the structure of pilgrimage groups had been reorganised, with 236 new groups added to the official electronic platform.
Field preparations have already begun in Mecca, with the Iranian Hajj mission coordinating with Saudi authorities, as well as Iran’s embassy and consulate, to ensure smooth procedures and services.
Authorities have allocated 16 hotels in Medina and 24 in Mecca to accommodate pilgrims, with improved lodging standards and an extended stay in Medina of six nights and seven days.
Medical care will be provided throughout the pilgrimage period, while the first groups are expected to arrive in Medina on Monday, April 27.
Rezaei said flights are ready to operate pending final civil aviation approvals, with contingency plans in place for land transport if required.