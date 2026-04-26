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Iran to send 30,000 pilgrims for Hajj under agreement with Saudi Arabia

First groups set to arrive Medina on Monday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The first batch of Iranian pilgrims will arrive on Monday, April 27.
The first batch of Iranian pilgrims will arrive on Monday, April 27.
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Iran will send around 30,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj following coordination with Riyadh, Iranian authorities said, with departures expected to begin tomorrow, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Citing Akbar Rezaei, the deputy for Hajj and Umrah affairs at Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organisation, IRNA said the move comes after securing the necessary official approvals.

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Rezaei said arrangements for the pilgrimage season were the result of agreements with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, alongside contracts with specialised service providers to ensure a fully managed journey from departure to return.

He noted that the structure of pilgrimage groups had been reorganised, with 236 new groups added to the official electronic platform.

Field preparations have already begun in Mecca, with the Iranian Hajj mission coordinating with Saudi authorities, as well as Iran’s embassy and consulate, to ensure smooth procedures and services.

Authorities have allocated 16 hotels in Medina and 24 in Mecca to accommodate pilgrims, with improved lodging standards and an extended stay in Medina of six nights and seven days.

Medical care will be provided throughout the pilgrimage period, while the first groups are expected to arrive in Medina on Monday, April 27.

Rezaei said flights are ready to operate pending final civil aviation approvals, with contingency plans in place for land transport if required.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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