No flags, no chants during the Hajj season
Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced a series of regulations for the 2026 Hajj season, including a ban on political and sectarian flags, slogans and chants in Mecca, Medina and the holy sites.
The ministry said the restrictions apply across the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, surrounding courtyards and roads leading to the sites, as authorities step up crowd-control and security measures during the annual pilgrimage season.
It also prohibited the opening, obstructing or crossing of security barriers within the holy sites, saying the measures were intended to ensure smooth movement and effective crowd management.
The ministry said pilgrims would be required to present valid Hajj permits to security personnel as a condition for entering and remaining in Mecca and the holy sites during the season.
Saudi authorities have intensified enforcement measures ahead of Hajj as part of broader efforts to regulate pilgrim flows, prevent overcrowding and improve safety standards.
The ministry said security personnel were deployed throughout the Grand Mosque, its courtyards and the holy sites to ensure the safety of pilgrims, urging worshippers to cooperate with officers and seek assistance when needed.