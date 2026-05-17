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Saudi Arabia bans political, sectarian slogans during Hajj, tightens Mecca entry rules

No flags, no chants during the Hajj season

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia bans political, sectarian slogans during Hajj, tightens Mecca entry rules
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced a series of regulations for the 2026 Hajj season, including a ban on political and sectarian flags, slogans and chants in Mecca, Medina and the holy sites.

The ministry said the restrictions apply across the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, surrounding courtyards and roads leading to the sites, as authorities step up crowd-control and security measures during the annual pilgrimage season.

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It also prohibited the opening, obstructing or crossing of security barriers within the holy sites, saying the measures were intended to ensure smooth movement and effective crowd management.

The ministry said pilgrims would be required to present valid Hajj permits to security personnel as a condition for entering and remaining in Mecca and the holy sites during the season.

Saudi authorities have intensified enforcement measures ahead of Hajj as part of broader efforts to regulate pilgrim flows, prevent overcrowding and improve safety standards.

The ministry said security personnel were deployed throughout the Grand Mosque, its courtyards and the holy sites to ensure the safety of pilgrims, urging worshippers to cooperate with officers and seek assistance when needed.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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