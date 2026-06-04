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Saudi Arabia uncovers more than 1,700 artefacts at historic Al Juhfah Hajj site

13 tombstones dating back to the Umayyad and Abbasid period unearthed

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The discoveries provide fresh insight into the role of Al Juhfah as a major stop for pilgrims and travellers.
The discoveries provide fresh insight into the role of Al Juhfah as a major stop for pilgrims and travellers.
SPA

More than 1,700 artefacts have been uncovered at the archaeological site of Miqat Al Juhfah, highlighting the historical importance of one of the key stations on the ancient Hajj route to Mecca, Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission said.

The discoveries were made during the completion of the first season of survey and documentation work at the site by the Heritage Commission, in collaboration with the UK's University of Exeter.

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The findings included pottery, glass and stone fragments, as well as shells, crafted objects and other archaeological remains, underscoring Al Juhfah's significance along the historic Egyptian Hajj route. Archaeologists said the artefacts reflected various aspects of daily life and included shells, beads and metal objects.

Researchers also uncovered six pottery kilns and a water channel believed to have served pilgrims and travellers passing through the site, in addition to 13 tombstones, some dating back to the Umayyad and Abbasid periods.

The discoveries provide fresh insight into the role of Al Juhfah as a major stop for pilgrims and travellers and add to growing evidence of the site's historical and cultural importance in the early Islamic era.

The excavation also yielded artefacts originating from regions including the Levant, Egypt and Abyssinia (modern-day Ethiopia), indicating that pilgrims from across the Islamic world passed through the Miqat.

Located 187 km northwest of Mecca, Al Juhfah has served as a designated pilgrimage station since the early Islamic period. Historical sources link the site to the Prophet Muhammed’s (Peace Be Upon Him) migration and indicate that it flourished in the second century AH, with water facilities and shops catering to pilgrims.

The survey and excavation work forms part of the Heritage Commission’s broader efforts to identify and document archaeological and historical landmarks along the Hijrah Route between Mecca and Medina.

The initiative also aims to accelerate scientific research and exploration while providing new insights into the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and historical development.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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