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Saudi Arabia fines Hajj, Umrah firms up to SR100,000 for failing to report overstayers

The authority urged the public to report residency, labour and border security violations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The authority said the penalty applies to Hajj and Umrah service companies and establishments that delay notifying the competent authorities of any pilgrim or Umrah performer who remains in the Kingdom after the expiry of their authorised stay.
The authority said the penalty applies to Hajj and Umrah service companies and establishments that delay notifying the competent authorities of any pilgrim or Umrah performer who remains in the Kingdom after the expiry of their authorised stay.
Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia has reiterated that fines of up to SR100,000 will be imposed on Hajj and Umrah service companies that fail to report pilgrims who overstay their authorised period of stay in the Kingdom, Public Security said.

The authority said the penalty applies to Hajj and Umrah service companies and establishments that delay notifying the competent authorities of any pilgrim or Umrah performer who remains in the Kingdom after the expiry of their authorised stay.

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It said the financial penalty could reach SR100,000 and would increase according to the number of overstayers who are not reported.

Public Security urged members of the public to report violations of residency, labour and border security regulations by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

It added that all reports would be handled with complete confidentiality and that informants would bear no legal liability.

Related Topics:
Hajjumrah

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