Early meetings focus on operational plans, regulations and improving services for pilgrims
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has begun preparations for the 2027 Hajj season, holding coordination meetings with Hajj affairs offices from more than 75 countries as part of efforts to ensure early readiness and smoother services for pilgrims.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the meetings focus on preparations for Hajj 2027 and include reviews of operational plans submitted by Hajj affairs offices from participating countries.
Officials are also discussing key regulations and instructions governing Hajj operations, as well as requirements raised by individual offices and responses to inquiries aimed at ensuring arrangements are completed within approved timelines.
The early preparations are intended to strengthen coordination between Saudi authorities and Hajj missions worldwide, raise operational readiness and improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims.
The ministry said the initiative was in line with directives from the Saudi leadership to mobilise resources and capabilities to serve pilgrims and facilitate their journey from arrival through the completion of Hajj rituals.
The preparations also support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and its Pilgrim Experience Programme, which seeks to improve services and enhance the overall experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.
Saudi authorities have increasingly moved towards early planning for successive Hajj seasons, with coordination between government agencies and overseas Hajj offices playing a central role in managing the large-scale movement and accommodation of pilgrims.
The ministry said the latest efforts were designed to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals smoothly and safely while enhancing their spiritual experience.