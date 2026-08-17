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Saudi Arabia starts Hajj 2027 planning with 75 countries

Early meetings focus on operational plans, regulations and improving services for pilgrims

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the meetings focus on preparations for Hajj 2027 and include reviews of operational plans submitted by Hajj affairs offices from participating countries.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the meetings focus on preparations for Hajj 2027 and include reviews of operational plans submitted by Hajj affairs offices from participating countries.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has begun preparations for the 2027 Hajj season, holding coordination meetings with Hajj affairs offices from more than 75 countries as part of efforts to ensure early readiness and smoother services for pilgrims.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the meetings focus on preparations for Hajj 2027 and include reviews of operational plans submitted by Hajj affairs offices from participating countries.

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Officials are also discussing key regulations and instructions governing Hajj operations, as well as requirements raised by individual offices and responses to inquiries aimed at ensuring arrangements are completed within approved timelines.

The early preparations are intended to strengthen coordination between Saudi authorities and Hajj missions worldwide, raise operational readiness and improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims.

The ministry said the initiative was in line with directives from the Saudi leadership to mobilise resources and capabilities to serve pilgrims and facilitate their journey from arrival through the completion of Hajj rituals.

The preparations also support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and its Pilgrim Experience Programme, which seeks to improve services and enhance the overall experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Saudi authorities have increasingly moved towards early planning for successive Hajj seasons, with coordination between government agencies and overseas Hajj offices playing a central role in managing the large-scale movement and accommodation of pilgrims.

The ministry said the latest efforts were designed to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals smoothly and safely while enhancing their spiritual experience.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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