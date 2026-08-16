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Saudi Arabia updates Hajj accommodation rules ahead of 2027 pilgrimage season

New standards cover licensing, safety, maintenance and service quality

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The updated requirements cover operational readiness, safety and maintenance standards, continuity of essential services and compliance with operating requirements aimed at providing pilgrims with a safe and well-organised stay.
The updated requirements cover operational readiness, safety and maintenance standards, continuity of essential services and compliance with operating requirements aimed at providing pilgrims with a safe and well-organised stay.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has approved updated regulations and classification standards for accommodation facilities serving pilgrims during the Hajj season, as part of preparations for the 2027 pilgrimage.

The ministry also approved a schedule of violations covering facilities designated to accommodate pilgrims in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

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Ministry's spokesperson Nasr Alansari said the changes were designed to strengthen the regulatory and operational framework, improve the readiness of hospitality facilities and ensure they meet required standards before receiving pilgrims.

The updated requirements cover operational readiness, safety and maintenance standards, continuity of essential services and compliance with operating requirements aimed at providing pilgrims with a safe and well-organised stay.

Under the new standards, Hajj season accommodation facilities will be classified into two categories, economy and first class, with specific requirements applying to each.

The regulations cover common areas, guest rooms, reception areas, cleanliness, maintenance and guest services. They also establish several stages of inspection and oversight, including checks before licensing, before facilities begin operations and throughout the operating period.

The ministry said the multi-stage inspection system was intended to strengthen compliance and raise service quality across facilities accommodating pilgrims.

It described hosting pilgrims as a shared national responsibility rooted in a centuries-old tradition, saying the updated standards would help provide a safe and enriching hospitality experience while reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving pilgrims.

The ministry urged operators seeking licences for the 2027 Hajj season to begin meeting the requirements early and complete all necessary maintenance and preparation work before submitting their applications.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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