New standards cover licensing, safety, maintenance and service quality
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has approved updated regulations and classification standards for accommodation facilities serving pilgrims during the Hajj season, as part of preparations for the 2027 pilgrimage.
The ministry also approved a schedule of violations covering facilities designated to accommodate pilgrims in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
Ministry's spokesperson Nasr Alansari said the changes were designed to strengthen the regulatory and operational framework, improve the readiness of hospitality facilities and ensure they meet required standards before receiving pilgrims.
The updated requirements cover operational readiness, safety and maintenance standards, continuity of essential services and compliance with operating requirements aimed at providing pilgrims with a safe and well-organised stay.
Under the new standards, Hajj season accommodation facilities will be classified into two categories, economy and first class, with specific requirements applying to each.
The regulations cover common areas, guest rooms, reception areas, cleanliness, maintenance and guest services. They also establish several stages of inspection and oversight, including checks before licensing, before facilities begin operations and throughout the operating period.
The ministry said the multi-stage inspection system was intended to strengthen compliance and raise service quality across facilities accommodating pilgrims.
It described hosting pilgrims as a shared national responsibility rooted in a centuries-old tradition, saying the updated standards would help provide a safe and enriching hospitality experience while reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving pilgrims.
The ministry urged operators seeking licences for the 2027 Hajj season to begin meeting the requirements early and complete all necessary maintenance and preparation work before submitting their applications.