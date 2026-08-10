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UAE to open registration for 2027 Hajj season on September 14

Applications for Emirati pilgrims close on September 25, with approved names due October 9

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Registration for 2027 Hajj season will be available through the authority’s smart application and website from September 14 to 25.
Registration for 2027 Hajj season will be available through the authority’s smart application and website from September 14 to 25.
SPA

Dubai: The UAE will open registration for citizens wishing to perform Hajj in the 2027 season on September 14, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat said on Monday.

Registration will be available through the authority’s smart application and website until September 25.

The authority said applicants would be selected through an automated screening system in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 32 of 2018 and approved eligibility criteria and conditions.

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The screening process is scheduled to be completed by October 9, when the names of approved pilgrims will be announced. Successful applicants will then be contacted to complete the required procedures.

The authority said preparations were beginning early to ensure compliance with the approved timetable and allow sufficient time to complete arrangements for registration, screening and services for pilgrims.

It said strategic plans were being developed to provide pilgrims with services both in the UAE and in the holy sites in Saudi Arabia, with the aim of enabling them to perform Hajj smoothly and comfortably.

The authority attributed the performance of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office during previous Hajj seasons to continuous development, performance reviews, innovation and the use of available technologies to improve services.

It said preparations for the 2027 season would build on those efforts, with a focus on enhancing the experience and services provided to UAE pilgrims.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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