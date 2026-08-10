Applications for Emirati pilgrims close on September 25, with approved names due October 9
Dubai: The UAE will open registration for citizens wishing to perform Hajj in the 2027 season on September 14, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat said on Monday.
Registration will be available through the authority’s smart application and website until September 25.
The authority said applicants would be selected through an automated screening system in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 32 of 2018 and approved eligibility criteria and conditions.
The screening process is scheduled to be completed by October 9, when the names of approved pilgrims will be announced. Successful applicants will then be contacted to complete the required procedures.
The authority said preparations were beginning early to ensure compliance with the approved timetable and allow sufficient time to complete arrangements for registration, screening and services for pilgrims.
It said strategic plans were being developed to provide pilgrims with services both in the UAE and in the holy sites in Saudi Arabia, with the aim of enabling them to perform Hajj smoothly and comfortably.
The authority attributed the performance of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office during previous Hajj seasons to continuous development, performance reviews, innovation and the use of available technologies to improve services.
It said preparations for the 2027 season would build on those efforts, with a focus on enhancing the experience and services provided to UAE pilgrims.