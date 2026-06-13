Saudi Arabia suspends 21 Umrah service firms over violations

Move aims to raise Umrah service standards ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage season
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended 21 Umrah service companies following performance evaluations from the previous season, which identified declining service quality and regulatory violations among several operators, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The ministry said the decision is part of early preparations for the upcoming Umrah season and reflects its commitment to improving services for pilgrims.
According to the report, 15 companies were suspended due to low performance scores based on approved evaluation indicators, while six others faced action for regulatory breaches requiring corrective measures.
The ministry added that its assessment system is built on operational and supervisory benchmarks designed to measure service quality and compliance, with the aim of strengthening competition, raising standards, and supporting Saudi Vision 2030 goals for a safer and higher-quality pilgrimage experience.
It reaffirmed strict enforcement of regulations, stating there is zero tolerance for shortcomings that affect service standards or the rights of Umrah performers, while stressing that continuous evaluation remains central to sector improvement.