GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Planning Umrah? These are the quietest hours at the Grand Mosque

Crowds are lowest from 10pm to 4am and again between 9am and 4pm

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said crowd levels are typically low between 10pm and 4am, and again from 9am to 4pm.
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said crowd levels are typically low between 10pm and 4am, and again from 9am to 4pm.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi authorities have urged Umrah pilgrims to plan their visits to the Grand Mosque around periods of lower crowd density, saying careful timing can help worshippers move more smoothly through the Mataf and Masaa and perform their rituals with greater ease. 

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said crowd levels are typically low between 10pm and 4am, and again from 9am to 4pm.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Density is moderate from 5am to 8am, while the busiest period is between 5pm and 9pm, according to the authority. 

The authority said planning ahead could reduce congestion and improve movement inside the Grand Mosque, particularly in the Mataf, where pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, and the Masaa, where they perform Sa’i between Safa and Marwa. 

It also encouraged pilgrims to use available digital services and follow live crowd-density indicators before choosing when to perform their rituals. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
HajjSaudi Arabiaumrah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The authority said the penalty applies to Hajj and Umrah service companies and establishments that delay notifying the competent authorities of any pilgrim or Umrah performer who remains in the Kingdom after the expiry of their authorised stay.

Saudi warns Hajj, Umrah firms of SR100,000 fines

1m read
New Saudi Umrah visa: What pilgrims need to know

New Saudi Umrah visa: What pilgrims need to know

3m read
Nusuk-linked visa aims to ease travel, enrich pilgrim experience and services

Saudi Arabia launches 1-year multiple-entry Umrah visa

2m read
Accessible via a QR code, the platform offers continuously updated information to support smoother movement throughout the Grand Mosque.

Saudi launches Grand Mosque live crowd tracker

1m read