Crowds are lowest from 10pm to 4am and again between 9am and 4pm
Dubai: Saudi authorities have urged Umrah pilgrims to plan their visits to the Grand Mosque around periods of lower crowd density, saying careful timing can help worshippers move more smoothly through the Mataf and Masaa and perform their rituals with greater ease.
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said crowd levels are typically low between 10pm and 4am, and again from 9am to 4pm.
Density is moderate from 5am to 8am, while the busiest period is between 5pm and 9pm, according to the authority.
The authority said planning ahead could reduce congestion and improve movement inside the Grand Mosque, particularly in the Mataf, where pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, and the Masaa, where they perform Sa’i between Safa and Marwa.
It also encouraged pilgrims to use available digital services and follow live crowd-density indicators before choosing when to perform their rituals.