Saudi Arabia multiple-entry Umrah visa: Eligibility, cost and how to apply

New one-year visa lets Muslims perform Umrah multiple times via Nusuk
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced a new multiple-entry Umrah visa that allows eligible Muslims to perform Umrah several times throughout the year without needing to apply for a new visa before every trip. The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, is designed to make religious travel more flexible and convenient for pilgrims from around the world, including residents of the UAE.
In this guide, we explain how the new multiple-entry Umrah visa works, who can apply, the requirements, costs, and how to complete the application process through the Nusuk platform.
The new multiple-entry Umrah visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance and allows pilgrims to enter Saudi Arabia multiple times during that period.
Unlike the traditional single-entry Umrah visa, travellers can return to the Saudi Arabia several times within the visa’s validity without submitting a completely new visa application for each visit.
Valid for one year (365 days) from the date of issue
Allows multiple entries into Saudi Arabia
Maximum cumulative stay of 90 days
Available to Muslims of all nationalities
Requires booking an approved Umrah service package through the Nusuk platform
An Umrah permit must be issued through the Nusuk app before arrival
Visa is deactivated after departure and reactivated when requirements for the next visit are fulfilled
Not valid during the annual Hajj season
The visa is available to Muslims of all nationalities. UAE residents can also apply, provided they meet the eligibility requirements and complete the booking process through the Nusuk platform. One important requirement is that applicants must first purchase an approved Umrah package before a visa application can be submitted.
The application process begins with booking an authorised service package through the Nusuk platform.
Step 1: Book an Umrah Package on Nusuk
Applicants must select a package from an approved provider on the Nusuk platform. Packages are available in different categories, including:
Standard packages
Premium packages
Luxury packages
Many packages include:
Umrah visa processing
Mandatory Umrah insurance
Hotel accommodation
Transportation
Catering and meal services
Ground transfers
Step 2: Submit the visa application
Once the package has been purchased, the authorised Umrah agency sponsoring the trip can process the visa application.
Step 3: Obtain an Umrah Permit
Before travelling to Saudi Arabia, pilgrims must secure an Umrah permit through the Nusuk application.
Entry into the Kingdom for Umrah is subject to obtaining this permit and meeting all current regulatory requirements.
Step 4: Travel to Saudi Arabia
After approval, travellers can enter Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah according to the terms of their visa and permit.
For future visits within the visa validity period, travellers must again comply with Nusuk requirements and obtain the necessary approvals before travelling.
Applicants should prepare the following documents when applying:
1. Valid Passport - must be valid for at least six months from the intended travel date.
2. Passport-sized photograph
Recent colour photograph
White background
Clear facial image
3. UAE residency documents
Emirates ID copy
UAE residence visa copy
4. Return flight tickets - Confirmed return or onward travel booking
5. Accommodation proof - Hotel reservation or accommodation confirmation
6. Travel itinerary - Details of travel dates and planned itinerary
The overall cost depends on the package selected through Nusuk.
Standard packages - Standard Umrah packages that include accommodation, insurance, transport, and visa-related services typically cost between - Dh2,000 to Dh2,684
Luxury packages - Luxury packages offering upgraded hotels, premium transport, and additional services generally range between- Dh5,000 and Dh7,000
Visa cost only - For UAE residents, the standalone Umrah visa cost generally ranges from: Dh300 to Dh600
Actual pricing may vary depending on the authorised agency, travel season, package inclusions, and accommodation category.
Yes, the primary advantage of the new visa is that pilgrims can perform Umrah multiple times during the visa's one-year validity period.
However, each trip requires:
A valid service package booked through Nusuk
Compliance with current Saudi regulations
An approved Umrah permit through the Nusuk app
Completion of any additional requirements in effect at the time of travel
The visa is deactivated after each departure and only reactivated when the conditions for a subsequent visit have been met.