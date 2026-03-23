Umrah pilgrims urged to leave before deadline or face fines, jail and deportation
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced streamlined procedures to facilitate the departure of Umrah pilgrims, while warning against overstaying visas.
The ministry urged pilgrims to coordinate with Umrah companies to confirm travel schedules and complete check-out arrangements with accommodation providers. It also advised pilgrims to ensure timely transfer to the airport and to arrive at least four hours before departure.
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Authorities reiterated that the final deadline for Umrah visa holders to leave the Kingdom is April 18, stressing that overstaying will result in penalties, including fines, imprisonment and deportation.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior warned that citizens and residents must not transport, employ, shelter or assist pilgrims who overstay their visas, adding that violators will face strict legal consequences.
Authorities also called on Umrah service providers to report any cases of overstaying promptly, noting that failure to do so would result in financial penalties.