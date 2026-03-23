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Saudi Arabia streamlines Umrah departures, warns against visa overstays

Umrah pilgrims urged to leave before deadline or face fines, jail and deportation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia streamlines Umrah departures, warns against visa overstays
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced streamlined procedures to facilitate the departure of Umrah pilgrims, while warning against overstaying visas.

The ministry urged pilgrims to coordinate with Umrah companies to confirm travel schedules and complete check-out arrangements with accommodation providers. It also advised pilgrims to ensure timely transfer to the airport and to arrive at least four hours before departure.

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Authorities reiterated that the final deadline for Umrah visa holders to leave the Kingdom is April 18, stressing that overstaying will result in penalties, including fines, imprisonment and deportation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior warned that citizens and residents must not transport, employ, shelter or assist pilgrims who overstay their visas, adding that violators will face strict legal consequences.

Authorities also called on Umrah service providers to report any cases of overstaying promptly, noting that failure to do so would result in financial penalties.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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