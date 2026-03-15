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Saudi Arabia announces deadlines for Umrah visas and pilgrims' departures

The last day for issuing Umrah visas will be the first of Shawwal

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Saudi Arabia sets final Umrah visa deadlines ahead of Hajj season
Saudi Arabia sets final Umrah visa deadlines ahead of Hajj season
Source: General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced key deadlines for the current Umrah season, including the final dates for visa issuance, entry and departure of pilgrims.

The ministry said the last day for issuing Umrah visas will be the first of Shawwal, while pilgrims must enter the Kingdom no later than 15 Shawwal. It added that Umrah pilgrims must leave the country by the first of Dhul Qada.

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The announcement was made during the ministry’s 17th periodic virtual meeting with Saudi Umrah companies, where officials also stressed the importance of complying with regulations governing both the Umrah and Hajj seasons.

During the meeting, the ministry reiterated that the Hajj pilgrimage must be performed with a valid Hajj visa and cannot be undertaken using an Umrah visa.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah praised Umrah companies for their cooperation during Ramadan, particularly their role in serving pilgrims, assisting stranded Umrah performers and facilitating their return travel.

He also stressed the importance of continued compliance with operational regulations, including staggered arrival schedules at airports and the regular updating of pilgrims’ departure data through the Nusuk Masar platform.

The Minister also reviewed performance indicators from the Umrah season and discussed preparations for the third Umrah and Visit Forum in 2026, which aims to strengthen partnerships, exchange expertise and highlight opportunities to further improve services for pilgrims.

The ministry said the regular meetings are part of its efforts to strengthen coordination with sector partners and improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to enhance the experience of Umrah performers and visitors.

Related Topics:
HajjSaudi Arabiaumrah

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