Mandatory smart ID that unlocks access, services and safety for every pilgrim
Dubai: Hajj 2026 is weeks away, and for the millions of pilgrims converging on Mecca, one document is non-negotiable - the Nusuk card.
Issued by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, it is the mandatory smart ID every registered pilgrim must carry from arrival to departure, granting access to the holy sites and the services that support one of the world's largest annual gatherings. Here is everything pilgrims need to know.
The Nusuk card is an official smart identification document issued by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. It serves as the primary form of identification for all registered Hajj pilgrims and is required throughout the entire duration of the pilgrimage, from arrival in Saudi Arabia to departure.
The card combines personal, medical, and accommodation data into a single document, functioning as both a physical and digital pass. It enables pilgrims to access the holy sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, and verifies that each holder is an authorised, legally registered pilgrim.
The Nusuk card is the sole official document recognised within Saudi Arabia to confirm a pilgrim's identity and their legal authorisation to perform Hajj. Beyond identification, it plays a practical role in managing one of the world's largest annual gatherings.
Stores the pilgrim's personal information and medical records for rapid access by authorities or healthcare providers
Contains accommodation addresses in Makkah, the holy sites, and Madinah, helping officials reunite lost pilgrims with their groups
Organises bus boarding and group transfers across the holy sites
Links the pilgrim to their assigned service provider company
Provides access to enrichment and welfare services during the pilgrimage
Pilgrims are required to carry the Nusuk Card at all times during Hajj. It should not be stored away, it is an active tool used throughout the journey.
Keep the card on your person at all times from arrival in the Kingdom until departure.
Present it when entering holy sites, boarding group transportation, or accessing pilgrim services.
If lost or separated from your group, authorities can scan the card to identify your accommodation address and group gathering point.
In addition to the physical card, pilgrims can access a digital version through two official applications:
The Nusuk app is the official platform of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, available globally for all registered pilgrims. Download the app, create an account, and tap the ‘Nusuk Card’ icon to access your digital card.
The Nusuk app also offers - Quran, prayer times, Umrah permits, Rawdah visit bookings, hotel and flight bookings, Makkah and Madinah tours, and complaint submission.
Pilgrims based within Saudi Arabia can access their digital Nusuk Card through the Tawakkalna application, which integrates with existing national identity services.
Losing a physical card does not need to disrupt the pilgrimage. Pilgrims have several options for replacement or verification:
Inform your group leader or service provider company to request re-issuance
Use the digital card available via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna app
Visit the nearest Nusuk Care Center in person
Call the Unified Call Center: 1966
April 13, 2026: Residents and expatriates without a valid permit cannot enter Mecca. Exceptions apply to those with a Hajj permit, a Mecca-issued residency ID, or work permits for the holy sites.
April 18, 2026: All Umrah visa holders must leave Saudi Arabia. Entry to Mecca is restricted to Hajj visa holders only.
April 18 – May 31: Umrah permits are suspended via the Nusuk platform for all users.