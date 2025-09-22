GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Hajj and Umrah Ministry: Nusuk app reaches 30 million users across 190 countries

Nusuk app enhances pilgrim experience with new features

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Hajj and Umrah Ministry: Nusuk app reaches 30 million users across 190 countries
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that downloads of its Nusuk app, the kingdom’s official digital platform serving pilgrims, have exceeded 30 million users more than doubling from 12 million in 2024, marking growth of over 150 percent in less than a year.

The ministry noted that Nusuk now serves users from more than 190 countries, with international users accounting for over 90 percent of the total base. The surge, it said, reflects the app’s global reach and importance in facilitating Hajj, Umrah and visitation journeys.

Through integration with all entities in the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem, Nusuk offers more than 100 digital services, covering every stage of the pilgrim experience from planning to return. Features include booking the Rawdah Al-Sharifah and Umrah, accessing the Haramain train, flight and hotel reservations, maps, itineraries, and cultural tours. Recent updates also added daily-use features such as Quran access, supplications, prayer times, and Qibla direction.

The ministry confirmed that a major update is planned in the coming months, aimed at enhancing user experience with a smoother, more intuitive interface, aligned with global standards in technology and design. The upgrade, it said, is part of Nusuk’s mission to become the world’s leading Islamic digital platform.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Umrah pilgrims throng the courtyard around the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque.

Over 52m worshippers visit Mecca, Medina during Safar

1m read
'Nusuk Umrah' provides multiple payment options and covers all stages from application to visa issuance.

How to apply for your Umrah visa from anywhere

2m read
'Nusuk Umrah' provides multiple payment options and covers all stages from application to visa issuance.

Saudi Arabia unveils direct pilgrimage booking platform

1m read
Applicants can now use Nusuk App for Hajj and Umrah services without Internet connection, or mobile data connection. Illustrative image.

Saudi Arabia offers free offline Nusuk App for pilgrims

1m read