Hajj and Umrah Ministry: Nusuk app reaches 30 million users across 190 countries

Nusuk app enhances pilgrim experience with new features
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that downloads of its Nusuk app, the kingdom’s official digital platform serving pilgrims, have exceeded 30 million users more than doubling from 12 million in 2024, marking growth of over 150 percent in less than a year.
The ministry noted that Nusuk now serves users from more than 190 countries, with international users accounting for over 90 percent of the total base. The surge, it said, reflects the app’s global reach and importance in facilitating Hajj, Umrah and visitation journeys.
Through integration with all entities in the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem, Nusuk offers more than 100 digital services, covering every stage of the pilgrim experience from planning to return. Features include booking the Rawdah Al-Sharifah and Umrah, accessing the Haramain train, flight and hotel reservations, maps, itineraries, and cultural tours. Recent updates also added daily-use features such as Quran access, supplications, prayer times, and Qibla direction.
The ministry confirmed that a major update is planned in the coming months, aimed at enhancing user experience with a smoother, more intuitive interface, aligned with global standards in technology and design. The upgrade, it said, is part of Nusuk’s mission to become the world’s leading Islamic digital platform.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox