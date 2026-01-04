Three daughters critical after vehicle collides with truck near Medina
A four-member family from Manjeri in Kerala’s Malappuram district was killed in a road accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, according to a report by Onmanorama.
The deceased have been identified as Abdul Jaleel (52), his mother Maimunath Kakkengal (73), his wife Thasna Thodengal (40), and their 14-year-old son, Aadhil Jaleel. The family hailed from Vellila near Manjeri.
Three others — Jaleel’s daughters Ayisha, Hadiya and Noorah — sustained serious injuries in the crash and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Saudi Arabia.
The accident occurred around 6pm when the family was travelling back to Jeddah after performing Umrah in Mecca. Reports said their vehicle collided with a truck on the way, leading to the fatal mishap.
Abdul Jaleel was working in Jeddah, while his family had travelled to Saudi Arabia on tourist visas to perform Umrah.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox