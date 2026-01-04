The accident occurred around 6pm when the family was travelling back to Jeddah after performing Umrah in Mecca. Reports said their vehicle collided with a truck on the way, leading to the fatal mishap.

Three others — Jaleel’s daughters Ayisha, Hadiya and Noorah — sustained serious injuries in the crash and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Jaleel (52), his mother Maimunath Kakkengal (73), his wife Thasna Thodengal (40), and their 14-year-old son, Aadhil Jaleel. The family hailed from Vellila near Manjeri.

A four-member family from Manjeri in Kerala’s Malappuram district was killed in a road accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, according to a report by Onmanorama.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.