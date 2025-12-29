GOLD/FOREX
Malayali, 40, among four killed in Oman road crash; three critically injured

Afzal’s vehicle collided with a car carrying an Omani family, causing four deaths.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Tragic night in Oman as road crash kills four, including Malappuram native
Shutterstock

Dubai: Four people, including an Indian expatriate from Kerala, were killed in a road accident in Rustaq, Oman, on Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 9pm (local time) on the road connecting Rustaq in the South Al Batinah Governorate with Ibri, according to the Omani Ministry of Health.

Victims identified

As reported by Manorama News, the deceased include Afzal (40), a native of Chelari in Kerala’s Malappuram district, and three members of an Omani family. Afzal was travelling in one vehicle, which collided with a car carrying the Omani family.

Hospital responds to casualty

The Ministry of Health confirmed that Rustaq Hospital responded to a mass casualty incident that resulted in four deaths.

“The hospital’s emergency department also received three critically injured patients who are currently undergoing intensive medical treatment,” the ministry said.

Cause under investigation

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the crash. Emergency services acted swiftly to secure the site and provide urgent medical care to the injured.

Repatriation formalities under way

Afzal’s body is currently being kept in the hospital mortuary. Efforts are under way to complete the necessary formalities for the repatriation of his body to India.

Related Topics:
accidentkeralaOman

