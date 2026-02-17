Omanis granted one-year visa-free entry to Azerbaijan

Omani citizens may stay up to 30 days under temporary exemption, foreign ministry says
Dubai: Omani citizens have been granted visa-free entry to Azerbaijan for one year starting February 15, 2026, Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Under the temporary exemption, which runs until February 15, 2027, Omani nationals may enter Azerbaijan without obtaining a prior visa and stay for up to 30 days per visit. The arrangement allows a maximum of three visits within the one-year period.
The ministry advised travellers to ensure their passports are valid for at least six months from the date of entry. Visitors are also required to obtain health insurance covering the duration of their stay.
The move is expected to facilitate travel and strengthen ties between the two countries.