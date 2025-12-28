GOLD/FOREX
Oman road accident: 4 dead, 3 critically injured in Al Rustaq crash

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Muscat, Oman: A tragic road accident in Al Rustaq left four people dead and three others critically injured, authorities reported.

The injured were rushed to Al Rustaq Hospital, where the emergency department provided immediate medical care to stabilise them.

Oman’s Ministry of Health confirmed the incident on social media, offering prayers for the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

