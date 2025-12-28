Oman road accident: 4 dead, 3 critically injured in Al Rustaq crash

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Muscat, Oman: A tragic road accident in Al Rustaq left four people dead and three others critically injured, authorities reported.
The injured were rushed to Al Rustaq Hospital, where the emergency department provided immediate medical care to stabilise them.
Oman’s Ministry of Health confirmed the incident on social media, offering prayers for the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
