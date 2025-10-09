GOLD/FOREX
Eight dead, two injured in tragic collision in Oman’s Al Wusta Governorate

Land Cruiser, truck crash in Wilayat Al Duqm leaves community in shock

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
For illustrative purposes only
Dubai: Eight people were killed and two others were in a devastating road accident in Wilayat Al Duqm, located in Oman’s Al Wusta Governorate, according to Al Roya Arabic daily.

The tragic collision occurred on Wednesday evening when a land cruiser crashed into a truck, resulting in severe damage to both vehicles.

Oman’s Ministry of Health confirmed the casualties and said emergency medical teams responded swiftly to the scene, transferring the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The incident has sparked widespread sorrow across the community and renewed calls for greater road safety awareness in the region.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
