Eight dead, two injured in tragic collision in Oman’s Al Wusta Governorate

Land Cruiser, truck crash in Wilayat Al Duqm leaves community in shock
Dubai: Eight people were killed and two others were in a devastating road accident in Wilayat Al Duqm, located in Oman’s Al Wusta Governorate, according to Al Roya Arabic daily.
The tragic collision occurred on Wednesday evening when a land cruiser crashed into a truck, resulting in severe damage to both vehicles.
Oman’s Ministry of Health confirmed the casualties and said emergency medical teams responded swiftly to the scene, transferring the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The incident has sparked widespread sorrow across the community and renewed calls for greater road safety awareness in the region.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox