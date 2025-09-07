GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Two Oman police officers killed after patrol vehicle hits camel in Maqshan

Stray camels blamed for spate of fatal accidents across Dhofar and Al Dhahirah regions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly crash. Illustrative image.
Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly crash. Illustrative image.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Two Royal Oman Police (ROP) officers were killed and two others injured when their patrol vehicle collided with a stray camel in the Wilayat of Maqshan, Dhofar Governorate, authorities confirmed.

Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly crash.

Maqshan, a remote wilayat in Dhofar, is known for its desert landscapes, scattered villages, and reliance on camel herding. Its roads, which cut through open grazing areas, often face risks from stray animals crossing highways — a long-standing hazard for motorists.

The issue is not confined to Dhofar. In Al Dhahirah Governorate, incidents involving stray camels have surged, particularly along the Ibri–Dhank–Hafeet road and routes connecting to Al Buraimi. Recent rains have encouraged roadside greenery, drawing camels closer to highways and raising the risk of fatal collisions.

Residents in villages such as Wadi Dhank, Al Maamour, and Al Malaazim also report frequent camel incursions into residential areas, where they damage trees and property.

Camels without herders often roam freely across grazing lands and near towns, creating dangers during dawn and evening hours when visibility is poor.

Authorities link stray camels to a string of fatal and near-fatal accidents in recent months. In Al Sabiqi, one motorist was killed in a camel collision, while another sustained serious injuries in a separate crash.

The Dhahirah Municipality has since intensified efforts to capture stray camels and urged owners to take greater responsibility for their livestock to prevent further tragedies.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ministry said it is monitoring what is being circulated on social media platforms regarding a video clip that includes incorrect information about the spread of a virus that causes fever and requires hospitalisation in Dhofar. Illustrative image.

No virus outbreak in Oman’s Dhofar, authorities confirm

1m read
The announcements will be made at an event in Salalah, under the patronage of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

Oman unveils golden visa, digital trade reforms

2m read
Al Qahtani was climbing in the rugged terrain of Jabal Samhan, one of the most renowned yet challenging mountain ranges in Dhofar, when he slipped.

Popular Saudi poet dies in Oman fall

1m read
Wadi Darbat lake in the region of Dhofar, near Oman's Salalah city

Rains expected to continue in Oman till August 21

2m read