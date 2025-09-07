Stray camels blamed for spate of fatal accidents across Dhofar and Al Dhahirah regions
Dubai: Two Royal Oman Police (ROP) officers were killed and two others injured when their patrol vehicle collided with a stray camel in the Wilayat of Maqshan, Dhofar Governorate, authorities confirmed.
Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly crash.
Maqshan, a remote wilayat in Dhofar, is known for its desert landscapes, scattered villages, and reliance on camel herding. Its roads, which cut through open grazing areas, often face risks from stray animals crossing highways — a long-standing hazard for motorists.
The issue is not confined to Dhofar. In Al Dhahirah Governorate, incidents involving stray camels have surged, particularly along the Ibri–Dhank–Hafeet road and routes connecting to Al Buraimi. Recent rains have encouraged roadside greenery, drawing camels closer to highways and raising the risk of fatal collisions.
Residents in villages such as Wadi Dhank, Al Maamour, and Al Malaazim also report frequent camel incursions into residential areas, where they damage trees and property.
Camels without herders often roam freely across grazing lands and near towns, creating dangers during dawn and evening hours when visibility is poor.
Authorities link stray camels to a string of fatal and near-fatal accidents in recent months. In Al Sabiqi, one motorist was killed in a camel collision, while another sustained serious injuries in a separate crash.
The Dhahirah Municipality has since intensified efforts to capture stray camels and urged owners to take greater responsibility for their livestock to prevent further tragedies.
