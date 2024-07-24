Cairo: Three siblings were transferred to hospital in Saudi Arabia after their car had slammed into stray camels on a road in the Riyadh region, the second such accident reported this month in the kingdom.

The driver and his two sisters were inside the car on the Senam Al Ruaidah road at night when three camels suddenly appeared in front of the car, witnesses said. Unable to stop, the man crashed into the animals.

They were taken to hospital with the driver admitted into the intensive care unit after suffering multiple fractures in the head. His two sisters suffered moderate injuries.

There was no immediate word about their health condition.

Earlier this month, a Kuwaiti man died after his car had crashed into a stray camel in Saudi Arabia, according to media reports.

The animal slammed into the man’s car on a road near Buraidah city in central Saudi Arabia resulting in his death.

In recent years, Saudi authorities have stepped up measures to curb the danger posed by stray animals to motorists.

Authorities have urged owners of camels in the kingdom to register them, saying that undocumented camels are not allowed to be sold, bought or have their ownership transferred.

The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said under law, failure to register camels makes their owners liable to penalties.

Registering camels, the ministry explained, helps set up a data base facilitating their sale and ownership transfer as well as providing information on their numbers, species, geographical distribution and giving their owners access to services.