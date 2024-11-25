Dubai: A Kuwaiti woman has exposed her ex-husband’s decades-long scheme to fraudulently obtain Kuwaiti citizenship, exposing a web of deception that has implicated his entire family.

The story began as an act of revenge. After her husband of many years divorced her to marry another woman, the scorned ex-wife tipped off the Department of Nationality and Passport Affairs.

What followed was an explosive investigation that unearthed how the man, in his fifties, had forged documents to claim Kuwaiti nationality. His brothers and children were also found to be fraudulently registered under the name of another Kuwaiti family.

As investigators closed in, the man fled the country, leaving his family to face the fallout.

Authorities arrested his siblings and children, conducting DNA tests that confirmed the family’s false identity. Among those implicated was a disabled son who had been receiving government retirement benefits based on his forged status.