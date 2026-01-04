Kuwaiti teachers suspended, face investigation for exam leak on social media and 'indecent' behaviour

Latest action is part of the ministry's push to reinforce standards in public education
Dubai: Kuwait’s Minister of Education, Eng. Sayed Jalal Al Tabtabaei, has suspended two teachers, one male and one female, for three months and referred them for further investigation following allegations of professional misconduct, according to Al Seyassah daily.
In an official statement, the Ministry of Education said the male teacher was suspended after being found to have misused social media by publishing and photographing information related to exam papers.
The female teacher was also suspended and referred to a formal inquiry after being accused of behaviour deemed indecent and inconsistent with the ethical and moral standards expected of the teaching profession.
The ministry emphasised that it would not tolerate any violations that compromise professional ethics or harm the educational process, warning that existing laws and regulations would be applied “firmly and fairly” to all personnel.
The disciplinary action marks the latest in a series of measures by the ministry aimed at reinforcing standards within Kuwait’s public education system and preserving trust in its institutions.
In parallel with the disciplinary measures, Minister Al Tabtabaei issued a number of administrative decisions affecting leadership roles across the country’s educational zones.
Among the changes, Mahmoud Abdul Redha, Director of Educational Affairs in the Jahra Educational Zone, has been reassigned to serve in the Hawally Educational Zone.
Meanwhile, Musaed Mohammed Nayef, previously Director of Educational Affairs in the Mubarak Al Kabeer Educational Zone, will now serve as Director of Educational Affairs in the Farwaniya Educational Zone.
The minister also transferred Saleh Salem Al Hudaib to the position of Director of Educational Affairs in the Capital Governorate, cancelling any previous conflicting orders.
