UAE issues anti-cheating rules: zero marks, 12-point deduction for students and Dh200,000 fines for school staff

Zero grades, conduct penalties, device bans: UAE rolls out tough exam integrity measures
Dubai: With the first-term central exams set to begin on November 20, both public and private schools across the UAE have circulated a new “Guide to Combating Cheating and Exam Misconduct,” issued by the Ministry of Education to safeguard the integrity and fairness of the national evaluation system and ensure equal opportunities for all students.
The comprehensive guide lays out a clear regulatory framework governing all stages of the examination process, from preparation to grading, while reinforcing that maintaining academic honesty is a shared cultural responsibility, not limited to exam invigilators alone.
The ministry stressed that students, teachers, and parents must work collectively to uphold the values of fairness, honesty, and accountability throughout the testing process.
According to the ministry, schools are required to conduct awareness programs ahead of exams to educate students about behavioral expectations and disciplinary measures associated with violations. These programs aim to ensure that students fully understand the consequences of misconduct before entering exam halls.
The guide assigns school administrations the duty of disseminating the guide’s contents among students, staff, and parents, and mandates the formation of internal supervisory committees within schools to monitor compliance during exams. These committees are tasked with documenting any incidents or irregularities and submitting detailed reports to the Ministry of Education using official channels.
The ministry outlined a wide range of disciplinary procedures for students caught violating exam rules. Penalties include the deduction of 12 points from a student’s conduct record, the assignment of a zero grade in the subject in which the cheating occurred, or, in cases where a student deliberately damages their answer sheet, the exclusion of the paper from the official grading process.
In such cases, students will be required to undergo behavioral rehabilitation programs under the ministry’s “Behavior Assessment” initiative, which aims to reform negative practices and prevent recurrence.
The guide also provides a detailed list of prohibited actions during examinations. Offenses include the use of mobile phones or any electronic devices, sharing or circulating exam questions on social media, photographing exam papers, helping other students inside the exam hall, or leaking data through digital platforms.
Other violations involve communicating or signaling during exams, attempting to influence invigilators, or leaving the examination room without permission.
Importantly, the ministry emphasized that the penalties extend beyond students. Employees or school staff found to be involved in cheating or any act compromising exam confidentiality or fairness may face fines of up to Dh200,000, in addition to administrative penalties under federal human resources regulations.
Cases of professional misconduct will be referred to competent authorities for further disciplinary action, in coordination with the ministry’s Assessment Department and local education offices.
The guide stresses that these measures apply to all forms of misconduct, whether inside the exam hall or through external digital means, such as removing or sharing test papers, aiding others in cheating, or using electronic devices to access or transmit exam content.
As part of its oversight efforts, the ministry confirmed that random inspection visits will be carried out by assessment teams and local education authorities to examination venues and grading centers to ensure strict adherence to the rules and procedures set out in the guide.
