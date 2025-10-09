Abu Dhabi schools revamp discipline: ADEK bans 10 punishments, introduces new framework

Revised policy classifies offences into 4 levels, lists 11 permitted disciplinary measures
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has updated its Student Behavior Policy, introducing a clear framework for managing student misconduct while focusing on promoting positive behavior in schools.
The revised policy classifies student offences into four levels and lists 11 permitted disciplinary measures while banning 10 forms of punishment to ensure fair, safe, and respectful learning environments across Abu Dhabi’s schools.
ADEK said the update is designed to encourage good behavior through guidance and support before taking disciplinary action. Schools are urged to understand the root causes behind misconduct and help students take responsibility for their actions.
The new framework aims to prevent misconduct by defining behavioral expectations and ensuring that disciplinary responses are consistent and constructive. It introduces an anti-bullying policy across all schools and outlines a structured approach for handling behavioral issues through dialogue, intervention, and accountability.
ADEK emphasized that all schools must now adopt the updated policy, which includes reviewing incidents with students, analyzing possible causes, involving parents, and providing emotional and academic support before applying disciplinary action.
The updated policy groups 40 types of violations into four levels:
Level 1 (Minor offences) – includes issues such as tardiness, non-compliance with the uniform policy, failure to complete homework, or misuse of digital devices.
Level 2 (Moderate offences) – covers actions like skipping school activities, verbal assault, or minor property damage.
Level 3 (Major offences) – includes bullying, academic dishonesty, forgery, vandalism, or physical assault.
Level 4 (Severe offences) – relates to serious misconduct such as possession of weapons, cybercrimes, substance abuse, or acts of arson.
The policy allows 11 disciplinary actions that schools may use depending on the severity of the misconduct. These include verbal and written warnings, formal meetings with parents, temporary classroom removal, supervised community service, or suspension in serious cases. Permanent expulsion can only occur through official approval and under strict guidelines.
All actions must be age-appropriate and proportionate, ADEK said, stressing that punishment should aim to correct behavior rather than simply penalize students.
ADEK strictly prohibits physical or psychological punishment, public humiliation, and any disciplinary measures that could harm a student’s wellbeing. Other banned practices include withholding food or water, confining students, deducting grades as punishment, or disclosing personal information without consent.
ADEK said that schools must play a key role in modelling respectful and responsible behavior aligned with UAE’s cultural and social values. Teachers are required to be trained in the new policy and to reward positive conduct.
Students are expected to show respect, participate in extracurricular activities, and represent their schools positively within the community.
The updated Student Behavior Policy, ADEK added, ensures that disciplinary actions across Abu Dhabi schools are fair, transparent, and consistent focusing on guidance, prevention, and personal growth rather than punishment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox